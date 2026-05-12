Malaysian mother loses RM60,000 after online romance scam, Atok Grab still works as food delivery rider after having stroke

Compiled by KHOO JIAN TENG, C. ARUNO and R. ARAVINTHAN. Compiled content:

Compiled by KHOO JIAN TENG, C. ARUNO and R. ARAVINTHAN A LOVESICK single mother in Terengganu lost RM60,500 after being deceived by a "virtual lover" she had just met on a social media application, Kosmo! reported.

It was reported that most of the missing money was a personal loan taken out by the victim, who works as a restaurant assistant. Kuala Terengganu district police chief Asst Comm Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, who is in her 30s, met a man through the TikTok app early last month.

"They then communicated via WhatsApp before she was asked to make a payment supposedly for a hotel booking on April 10. Azli said the suspect later asked the victim for more money to "help" open his bank account, which was supposedly blocked on April 22. He said the single mother then fulfilled the request by transferring RM60,000 into a bank account provided by the suspect.

At 71, Zakaria Abdul Wahab, better known as "Atok Grab", continues to work tirelessly as a food delivery rider, undeterred by his age or life\'s challenges, Berita Harian reported. Zakaria began working with the Grab platform in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued until now to support his family. He said the job appealed to him because it was easier and more flexible compared with other forms of work.

"Even cancelling orders is simple," he said. Zakaria currently still shoulders family responsibilities, including helping his 39-year-old son, who suffered a stroke a few months ago.

"I can\'t just stay at home. I need to go out and work because I have a wife and children to support, especially after my eldest son suffered a stroke," he said. The above articles are compiled from the vernacular newspapers (Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil dailies). As such, stories are grouped according to the respective language/medium.

Where a paragraph begins with a >, it denotes a separate news item





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysian Scams Romance Scam Tiktok App Whatsapp Hotel Booking Food Delivery Rider Stroke Atok Grab

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kuala Terengganu: Single Mother Loses RM60,500 in Love Scam SyndicateA single mother in Kuala Terengganu lost RM60,500 after being duped by a love scam syndicate. The victim, in her late 30s, met a male suspect on TikTok and continued chatting on WhatsApp. The suspect asked her to transfer RM500 for hotel expenses, which she did. However, a few days later, the suspect asked her to lend him RM60,000, which she did, taking out a personal loan and transferring her savings. The victim realized she had been scammed after attempts to contact the suspect failed. She lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Read more »

Single mother loses RM60,500 in love scam after falling for TikTok romance ruseKUALA TERENGGANU, May 10 — A single mother lost RM60,500 after being duped by a love scam syndicate last month.District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, in her...

Read more »

Former aide to MP Teresa Kok claims trial for cheating and receiving RM500,000Former aide Edmund Teoh claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court to cheating and receiving RM500,000 in gratification linked to school smart board funding applications.

Read more »

Retired man lost RM900,000 to investment scam through YouTube and mainstream social mediaA case of an individual who lost his life savings to an online investment scam, with YouTube serving as the entry point into the sophisticated fraudsters' business, as well as the role of mainstream social media in facilitating such scams.

Read more »