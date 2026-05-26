Malaysian Mixed Doubles Pair Stuns World Number One at Singapore Open

The Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Yin, pulled off a major upset against world number one, Feng Yang Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, in the 32nd best-of-Kejohanan Badminton Terbuka Singapura at Kallang, Singapore, today.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Yin , pulled off a major upset against world number one, Feng Yang Zhe-Huang Dong Ping , in the 32nd best-of-Kejohanan Badminton Terbuka Singapura at Kallang, Singapore, today.

The newly formed pair recorded a straight-set victory over the Chinese representative, with a score of 23-21, 21-16 in 43 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Jimmy-Su Yin made their debut in the Super 750 tournament as a world-ranking-less pair and will face either India's Rohan Kapoor-G. Ruthvika Shivani or Taiwan's Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang in the next round. Su Yin attributed their success today to their patient approach, as they usually face the challenging Chinese pair in badminton.

“So, I said we need to be patient, play close to the back or front, must be patient,” she said in an interview with a World Badminton Federation (BWF) representative after the match. When asked if Su Yin shared her experience with Jimmy about meeting Yang Zhe-Dong Ping, the player replied that she did not choose to do so in order to avoid pressure on her partner and focused solely on her own game.

Jimmy also expressed his happiness with the victory over the top pick, after not playing well at the Malaysia Masters last week.

“We tried to forget our loss in the first tournament at home and we tried to regain our performance shown during training, lucky we succeeded,” he said. The Malaysian pair's win marked a significant upset in the tournament, and they will look to continue their momentum in the next round





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Malaysian Mixed Doubles Pair Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Yin Feng Yang Zhe-Huang Dong Ping Singapore Open Badminton

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