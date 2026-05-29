Malaysian Mixed Doubles Pair Forced to Withdraw from Singapore Open Semi-Final Due to Knee Injury

World number four mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei withdrew from the Singapore Open semi-final after Ee Wei suffered a knee injury. Despite leading 18-16, the pair retired, granting a walkover to India's Kapila-Crasto. Ee Wei was seen in tears and carried off in a wheelchair. Partner Tang Jie stressed health over competition.

Malaysian badminton world champion Chen Tang Jie and his partner Toh Ee Wei were forced to withdraw from the Singapore Open mixed doubles semi-final due to a serious knee injury sustained by Ee Wei.

The incident occurred during the match at Kallang, Singapore, where the pair, ranked fourth in the world, were leading 18-16 against India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, the world number 28 pair, when the decision was made. According to Badminton World Federation (BWF) rules, which prohibit on-court medical treatment during active play, Ee Wei had to improvise by taping her knee with assistance from Tang Jie.

This action led to a yellow card being issued to both players for delaying the game. Despite the injury, Ee Wei initially refused to conceded and continued playing, managing to maintain their lead before ultimately deciding to retire. She was seen in tears and had to be carried off the court in a wheelchair. In post-match comments, Tang Jie explained that at 15-15, Ee Wei informed him her knee had popped but was willing to continue.

He stated he could see her pain intensify with each step and prioritized her health over any match outcome, emphasizing that no tournament victory is worth risking long-term bodily harm. He added that Ee Wei, originally from Malacca, always displays high spirit representing the nation and often plays through pain.

However, the severity of this specific injury necessitated withdrawal. The resignation awards a walkover victory to the Indian duo, ending Chen and Toh's campaign in Singapore





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Badminton Singapore Open Injury Toh Ee Wei Chen Tang Jie Mixed Doubles BWF Retirement Walkover

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