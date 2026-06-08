Malaysian Ministry of Communications Studies Proposal to Expand Definition of Online Harm

The Malaysian Ministry of Communications is currently studying proposals to expand the definition of online harm to include the dissemination of graphic and disturbing content, including recordings of accidents involving fatalities.

The Malaysian Ministry of Communications is currently studying proposals to expand the definition of online harm to include the dissemination of graphic and disturbing content , including recordings of accidents involving fatalities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the matter is being refined through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) following concerns over the impact of the dissemination of disturbing content on victims and their families. According to him, dashcam recordings of accidents that result in fatalities are often shared on social media without considering the sensitivity of the families of the victims and the importance of ongoing investigations.

'Many people believe that the privacy of victims and their families should be respected. In addition, there are also aspects of ongoing investigations that need to be taken into account.

'Imagine the feelings of the families when they see such recordings without any censorship,' he said after the Roundtable Discussion on Safe Reporting and Interactive Training: Safe and Responsible Reporting on Suicidal Behavior here today. Further elaborating, Fahmi stated that closer cooperation needs to be established between authorities and social media platforms to ensure that such content is removed as soon as possible to reduce its dissemination.

He stated that digital platforms should take more proactive action against content that can cause trauma to the families of victims and the general public. He said that the matter was also raised following the spread of dashcam recordings involving a fatal accident that claimed the lives of six family members in Kedah recently.

'Imagine the families of the victims seeing that video without censorship. That is why we want the platforms themselves to take suitable action,' he said. In this regard, he hopes that the Online Safety Committee can consider the matter and hold discussions with digital platform representatives to discuss more effective measures to handle the dissemination of graphic and sensitive content





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Malaysian Ministry Of Communications Online Harm Graphic Content Disturbing Content Accident Recordings

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