Malaysian Ministry Monitors Mysterious Bright Light Sighting in Sabah Airspace

Mosti's Space Regulatory Authority Division is actively investigating reports of a bright light observed over Sabah, with no debris found yet. The public is advised to report any suspicious objects and avoid speculation.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation ( Mosti ) has activated monitoring efforts after reports of a mysterious bright light observed in Sabah 's airspace earlier this week.

According to a statement released today, Mosti's Space Regulatory Authority Division (BPAngkasa) received preliminary information about the phenomenon, which was reportedly seen by the public on the night of June 4. The ministry clarified that, as of now, there have been no official reports of debris-such as fragments from a rocket or other space objects-discovered on land or within Malaysian waters. Active monitoring is being conducted by BPAngkasa in coordination with relevant agencies.

The public is advised to exercise caution and refrain from touching or handling any suspicious objects found in the area. Instead, citizens are urged to report such findings immediately via the 999 emergency line. Mosti also cautioned against speculation that could cause unnecessary alarm, emphasizing that accurate information should only be obtained through official government channels





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Bright Light Sabah Mosti Bpangkasa Space Debris Monitoring

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