Malaysian Ministry Clarifies Status of Digital Foreign Worker Recruitment Proposals

The Ministry of Human Resources clarifies that proposals for an AI-driven foreign worker recruitment system are still under review, emphasizing transparency, the elimination of middleman exploitation, and strict adherence to international labour standards.

The Ministry of Human Resources in Malaysia has officially clarified that all current proposals concerning a digital foreign worker recruitment system remain under active evaluation. As of now, no final decisions, binding commitments, or formal appointments have been made with any service providers. This clarification comes in response to circulating speculation regarding the potential overhaul of the existing Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS).

The ministry emphasized that it is currently conducting rigorous engagement sessions with labour source countries and key industry stakeholders to ensure that any future system aligns with international standards and national interests. Any reports suggesting that a decision has already been finalized are categorically described as untrue, misleading, and not representative of the current government stance. At the heart of this proposal is an initiative to leverage artificial intelligence to address systemic gaps in the current recruitment framework. The ministry has identified critical issues within source countries, such as debt bondage and various forms of worker exploitation, which necessitate a more transparent, technology-driven approach. By implementing an AI-based system, the government aims to enable employers to recruit directly based on genuine labour requirements. This comprehensive digital platform would manage the entire lifecycle of recruitment—from initial registration and job matching to the signing of employment contracts—ensuring that costs are borne entirely by employers rather than the migrant workers themselves. This shift is designed to eliminate the influence of exploitative middlemen and reduce financial burdens on foreign labour, thereby directly tackling human trafficking risks and forced labour concerns in accordance with International Labour Organization principles. Furthermore, the government has stressed that this initiative will function as a supplementary platform that integrates with existing frameworks, including the FWCMS and the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe). Crucially, the role of local private employment agencies will remain intact, and the system is intended to be a tool that both employers and these agencies can utilize to improve efficiency. Major industry bodies, including the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers and the various national Chambers of Commerce, have expressed their support for this modernization effort, citing the need for greater transparency and cost reduction. Ultimately, the proposal serves as part of a broader, long-term strategic agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan, which seeks to prioritize local talent development while simultaneously ensuring that the foreign worker ecosystem is managed with the highest levels of governance, integrity, and operational oversight prior to any potential Cabinet approval





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