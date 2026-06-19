Malaysian Ministry Assures Sufficient Essential Goods Supply Ahead of State Elections

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed that supplies of essential and controlled goods will remain adequate during the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections, with monitoring efforts in place to prevent any disruptions.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has assured the public that essential goods and controlled items will remain sufficiently supplied ahead of the upcoming Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections .

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that the ministry is closely monitoring the supply of basic necessities to ensure adequate availability throughout the campaign period and on polling day. She noted that demand is expected to increase due to the influx of election workers, party machinery, and voters returning from outside the states.

"We are monitoring the Rahmah Sales Programme and at the same time checking on controlled goods and supplies to ensure they are sufficient," she said during a walkabout at the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) held at a hypermarket in Taman Daya on July 19. "We know that during elections, many people come from outside, including election workers and campaign teams. We want to ensure there are no disruptions to the supply of controlled goods.

" The ministry will continue engaging with suppliers and retailers to ensure smooth distribution of essential goods throughout the election period. Regarding potential impacts from higher logistics costs due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Fuziah stressed that the current situation has not affected the availability of controlled goods and daily necessities in the country. She highlighted the Rahmah Sales Programme as a key initiative to help ease the cost of living burden.

From January to June 13 this year, a total of 13,692 PJRM programmes were implemented nationwide, with 920 held in Johor covering all 56 state constituencies, attracting around 2.3 million visitors and recording over RM1.46 million in transactions. The encouraging participation demonstrates the programme's relevance in helping households manage daily expenses amid economic challenges. The ministry will continue expanding the programme while ensuring stable and sufficient supply of essential goods for consumers nationwide





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Essential Goods Controlled Items Rahmah Sales Programme State Elections Johor Negri Sembilan Supply Monitoring Cost Of Living Logistics Costs

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