Malaysian Meteorological Department Warns of Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, and Strong Winds in Several States

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in several states until 7pm on Saturday (May 24). The affected states are Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and FT Putrajaya. Additionally, MetMalaysia has warned of bad weather in Sarawak and Sabah.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain , and strong winds in several states until 7pm on Saturday (May 24).

The affected states are Perak (Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim); Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Maran, and Kuantan); Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, and Sepang); Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu and Seremban); Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, and Kluang) and FT Putrajaya. Additionally, MetMalaysia has warned of bad weather in Sarawak, affecting Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Kapit (Song, Kapit, and Bukit Mabong), and Bintulu (Tatau); and Sabah, affecting the Interior (Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan), West Coast, and Tawau (Lahad Datu)





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Perak Terengganu Pahang Selangor Negeri Sembilan Johor Sarawak Sabah

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johor Fisheries Department confirms whale bone fragments found near Desaru BeachJOHOR BAHRU, May 22 — The Johor Fisheries Department has confirmed the discovery of bone fragments believed to belong to a whale species in the area around Desaru Beach, Kota...

Read more »

Johor Education Department To Investigate Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against A Primary School TeacherThe Johor Education Department has stated that it will not compromise on any sexual misconduct at educational institutions under its purview, following the reports of molestation by a primary school teacher.

Read more »

Johor Education Department calls for thorough probe into teacher involved in sexual misconductJOHOR BAHRU, May 22 — The Johor Education Department has assured the public that it will not compromise on cases of sexual misconduct in educational institutions under its...

Read more »

MetMalaysia warns of severe weather in six states, including Kota Kinabalu and Johor BahruKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to affect six states until 3pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department...

Read more »