Malaysian Market Updates: TASis Divests, AME REIT Grows, and JAG Partners with Nippon Steel

A comprehensive overview of recent developments in the Malaysian stock market, including strategic divestments, financial results from key companies like AME REIT, United Plantations, and AmFirst REIT, a partnership between JAG and Nippon Steel, and leadership changes at Jetson.

The Malaysia n stock market witnessed a flurry of activity with several companies announcing significant developments impacting their performance and future strategies. TASis Holdings Berhad is strategically reshaping its business portfolio by divesting its adhesives and healthcare trading businesses for RM15.8 million.

This move signifies a focused approach towards strengthening its core competency in the automotive anti-vibration segment, indicating a commitment to specialized manufacturing and a streamlined operational structure. The divestment is expected to free up capital and resources for further investment in the core business, potentially leading to enhanced profitability and market share within the automotive sector. This rationalization is a common strategy employed by companies to optimize resource allocation and concentrate on areas with the highest growth potential.

Several companies reported their financial results for the first quarter of FY26, presenting a mixed bag of outcomes. AME Elite Foundation REIT demonstrated robust growth, with Net Property Income (NPI) increasing by 14.7% year-on-year to RM80.4 million, and distributable income rising by an impressive 22.7%. This positive performance was attributed to the contributions from recently acquired industrial and logistics assets, coupled with improved performance within the retail sector. This suggests a successful expansion strategy and effective asset management.

In contrast, United Plantations Berhad experienced a slight dip in net profit, declining by 1.6% year-on-year to RM160.7 million, despite a substantial 24% increase in revenue. This discrepancy highlights the impact of external factors such as cost pressures and foreign exchange fluctuations on profitability, even with increased sales volume.

AmFirst Real Estate Investment Trust also showcased positive momentum, reporting a 5% year-on-year growth in NPI to RM64.1 million, supported by higher occupancy rates and rental income, resulting in a stronger dividend per unit (DPU) of 2.87 sen, a 19.6% increase year-on-year. CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) delivered a strong fourth quarter performance, with NPI surging 28.9% year-on-year to RM14.94 million and revenue increasing by 26.2%, driven by new acquisitions and positive rental reversions.

The DPU also saw an increase to 2.16 sen. Meanwhile, Willowglen MSC Berhad reported a 2QFY26 net profit of RM3.19 million, a 15.6% decrease quarter-on-quarter, despite revenue of RM13.19 million, primarily driven by its content and creator segments. Beyond financial results, several companies announced key strategic developments. JAG Berhad has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nippon Steel Trading Corporation to enhance steel procurement processes, prioritize sourcing, and foster collaboration on technical expertise.

This partnership aims to improve operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain stability, crucial for mitigating risks in a volatile global market. Samchem Holdings Berhad received positive news regarding a previous investigation, with all previously frozen bank accounts, totaling RM10.7 million, being fully unfrozen following the revocation of the order by authorities. This resolution marks the end of an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) related investigation, restoring financial flexibility and clearing a significant hurdle for the company.

Leform Berhad’s subsidiary, Gerbang Mekar Sdn Bhd, reached a consent judgment to pay RM7 million ex-gratia in installments to Mega Planner Sdn Bhd (in liquidation), resolving a dispute related to the M3 Mall sale. Finally, Jetson Berhad announced the appointment of Lau Choo Chin as its new Managing Director, effective April 30, succeeding Datuk Lau Nai Hoh, who is stepping down due to health reasons. This leadership transition signifies a continuation of the company’s strategic direction under new guidance





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Malaysia Stock Market AME REIT United Plantations JAG Tasis Investment Finance Real Estate Supply Chain

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