Malaysian Man Sentenced to Prison for Rape and Theft in Singapore

A Malaysian man has been sentenced to eight years in prison and caning for raping a domestic helper in Singapore. The assault occurred near an MRT station, following an alleged prior assault by another individual. The victim's identity is protected. The case underscores the severity of the crime and the importance of addressing sexual assault.

Harvin Velanggany, a 24-year-old Malaysian odd-job labourer, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and six strokes of the cane in Singapore after pleading guilty to raping a 32-year-old Filipina domestic helper. The assault occurred on May 26, 2024, in a dimly lit field near a Rochor MRT station structure that houses air-conditioning units. The victim, who was on her day off, had consumed several cans of beer, rendering her vulnerable.

The incident followed an alleged prior assault by another individual, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan, a 34-year-old tourist from India. Court documents revealed that Harvin, noticing the victim's intoxicated state and ignoring her pleas for help, overpowered her in a secluded area. Despite her resistance, he pinned her down and committed the assault. The judge also considered an additional charge of theft as part of the sentencing.

Following the assault, Harvin stole SGD124 (RM369) from the victim's belongings, hiding the cash in his underwear before returning it. The victim, after the assaults, sought assistance from a staff member at Hotel Mi Rochor who contacted the police. She was subsequently transported to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for medical treatment and examination. While she tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases, she required antibiotics, emergency contraception, and HIV preventative medication.

Deputy public prosecutors Ben Tan and Janessa Phua underscored the predatory nature of the crime, pointing out that the location, though close to landmarks like Lasalle College of the Arts and Sim Lim Square, is known to be quiet and poorly lit at night, particularly on Sundays. Harvin was apprehended on May 28, 2024, two days after the assault. The case against Anbazhagan Sivamurugan, the initial alleged attacker, is still ongoing. The court has also issued a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

This case highlights the vulnerability of individuals, particularly those in unfamiliar environments and under the influence of alcohol, to acts of violence. The severity of the sentence reflects the gravity of the crime and the impact it has had on the victim, and also aims at deterring similar crimes in the future. The trial revealed details of the crime and the aftermath of the assault.

The response from the authorities and the medical treatment provided to the victim reflect the efforts made to ensure justice and support for victims of sexual assault. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting such crimes and seeking help, in this case with the victim being referred to a safe place by a Hotel staff member who subsequently contacted the police.

The court’s judgement demonstrates the severity of the offence and underlines the seriousness with which Singapore treats sexual assault cases. The case also sheds light on the challenges that victims of sexual assault face, including the physical and emotional trauma they endure, as well as the need for medical and psychological support.





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