Malaysian Man Sentenced for Rape After Witnessing Initial Assault in Singapore

A Malaysian man was sentenced to prison and caning for raping a woman he witnessed being sexually assaulted in Singapore. The incident involved a Filipina domestic helper near Rochor MRT station.

Stay informed with our FREE Newsletter, Telegram, and WhatsApp channels for breaking news and updates. In a shocking turn of events, a Malaysian man, Harvin Velanggany, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and six strokes of the cane for a heinous act. The incident unfolded near Rochor MRT station in Singapore on May 26, 2024, involving a 32-year-old Filipina domestic helper who was the victim of a series of assaults. The victim, who was enjoying her day off, had been consuming alcohol earlier that evening, setting the stage for the traumatic events that followed. This case highlights the complexities of crime and the devastating impact of sexual violence.

The initial assault was allegedly committed by a 34-year-old Indian tourist, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan. Harvin Velanggany, 24, witnessed this initial act of violence. Instead of intervening or seeking assistance, he made the calculated decision to approach the victim after the first assailant had left the scene. The victim, understandably distressed, confided in Harvin, revealing that she had been raped and expressing concerns about potential pregnancy. In a chilling display of callousness, Harvin responded by claiming he had a condom. This statement, intended to deceive and manipulate, immediately preceded the second assault. The victim, believing she was misinterpreting his words, clarified that she was referring to the first attacker and not him, but Harvin disregarded her distress. He then proceeded to pin her down and subjected her to a second act of rape, compounding the trauma she had already endured.

The subsequent actions by Harvin further demonstrated his disregard for the victim's well-being and his opportunistic nature. He rifled through her belongings, stealing S$369 in cash, which he then concealed in his underwear. This act of theft, on top of the physical and emotional abuse, is a clear example of how crimes can escalate, causing further emotional harm to the victim. When the victim confronted him, he eventually returned the money and fled the scene, leaving her to deal with the aftermath of his actions.

The victim, in a desperate attempt to find safety and assistance, sought help at the nearby Hotel Mi Rochor. A staff member, recognizing the severity of the situation, promptly contacted the police. The victim was subsequently transported to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she received essential medical care, including emergency contraception, antibiotics, and medication to prevent HIV infection. The medical expenses associated with her treatment exceeded SGD1,000, all of which were covered by her employer, highlighting the financial burden that often accompanies such traumatic experiences. Harvin Velanggany was apprehended by the authorities just two days after the incident. Meanwhile, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan's case is still pending before the courts, underscoring the ongoing legal proceedings associated with this complex case. This incident underscores the urgent need for bystander intervention training, public awareness campaigns about sexual assault, and stricter penalties to deter such crimes. It brings to light the importance of access to support and resources for victims and the importance of fostering a culture of respect and consent





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