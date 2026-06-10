Malaysian Man Detained for Possession of Protected Wildlife Products

A 37-year-old Malaysian man was detained in Kampung Serusup during a special operation conducted jointly by the Wildlife Crime Bureau and the Sabah Wildlife Department. The operation led to the seizure of 300 eggs suspected to be Green Turtle eggs with an estimated value of RM3,000.

A 37-year-old Malaysian man was detained in Kampung Serusup during a special operation conducted jointly by the Wildlife Crime Bureau and the Sabah Wildlife Department to assist investigations into the possession of protected wildlife products.

The operation led to the seizure of 300 eggs suspected to be Green Turtle eggs with an estimated value of RM3,000. The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for allegedly possessing products from a fully protected animal without valid authorisation. The Sabah Wildlife Department views seriously any activity involving the possession, trade or smuggling of wildlife and will continue to strengthen enforcement efforts to ensure protected species are conserved.

The department also advised the public not to buy, possess or consume turtle eggs and urged anyone with information on their sale or smuggling to report the matter to the authorities to help combat wildlife crime and protect Sabah's turtle population. The Sabah Wildlife Department will continue to work with the Wildlife Crime Bureau to strengthen enforcement efforts and protect protected species.

The department will also increase public awareness on the importance of protecting wildlife and the consequences of wildlife crime. The public is urged to report any information on wildlife crime to the authorities to help combat this issue





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Wildlife Crime Protected Species Turtle Eggs Sabah Wildlife Department Wildlife Conservation

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