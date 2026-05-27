Malaysian Leaders Join Nationwide Aidiladha Prayers and Sacrifices

Thousands of Muslims across Malaysia, including royalty and top officials, celebrated Aidiladha by performing prayers and sacrificial rites at mosques nationwide, emphasizing unity and devotion.

Aidiladha was celebrated with great fervor and devotion across Malaysia as thousands of Muslims, including the country's top leaders and royalty, gathered at mosques nationwide to perform the special prayers and participate in the sacrificial rites.

The atmosphere was one of gratitude and unity, with worshippers filling mosques from early morning to recite takbir and pray together. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, joined over 10,000 congregants at Masjid Putra in Putrajaya. There, they listened to a sermon titled Pengorbanan Menuntut Keikhlasan delivered by Grand Imam Dr Muhammad Zakuwa Rodzali, which emphasized the importance of sincerity in sacrifice.

The event underscored the spirit of Aidiladha as a time for reflection and communal solidarity. In Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah performed the prayers with more than 15,000 worshippers at Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah in Shah Alam. The royal presence included Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah, alongside Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state secretary Datuk Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Following the prayers, 28 cattle were sacrificed at the mosque compound, one of which was contributed by the Sultan himself. Similar scenes unfolded in other states: in Kelantan, Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra joined thousands at Masjid Jamek Al-Ismaili in Tumpat; in Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah prayed at Masjid Zahir with over 2,000 congregants; and in Perlis, Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail led about 1,200 worshippers at the Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau.

Each ceremony featured sermons highlighting the values of sacrifice and community service. In Negeri Sembilan, Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani arrived at Dewan Awam Tuanku Najihah in Kuala Pilah for prayers with 1,500 attendees. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was also present.

In Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah prayed at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Afzan with over 1,000 worshippers, joined by Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah. In Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah worshipped at Masjid Sultan Idris Shah II in Ipoh, accompanied by Raja Muda Raja Jaafar and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

In Johor, Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail attended prayers at Masjid Negeri Sultan Abu Bakar with more than 1,000 congregants, including his sons and Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. In Terengganu, Regent Tengku Muhammad Ismail performed prayers at Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah in Kuala Terengganu. The nationwide observances demonstrated the deep-rooted religious traditions and the unity of the Malaysian people in celebrating Aidiladha





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Aidiladha Malaysia Prayers Sacrifices Sultans

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