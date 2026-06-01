Malaysian King Declares Rejection of Rukun Negara Unworthy of Citizenship

King Sultan Ibrahim stressed that adherence to the Rukun Negara is essential for all Malaysians, warning that those who reject its principles do not deserve citizenship, while recalling the lessons of the 1969 racial riots to underscore the importance of unity and mutual respect.

KUALA LUMPUR: In a powerful address during his official birthday investiture ceremony, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, declared that any individual who rejects the principles of the Rukun Negara is not worthy of being regarded as a Malaysian citizen.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Istana Negara on Monday, June 1, the King underscored the Rukun Negara as a foundational national pledge introduced on August 31, 1970, designed to restore unity and strengthen social harmony among Malaysia's diverse communities. He urged all parties to uphold every principle of the Rukun Negara and to practice it as a guiding framework in daily life, stating clearly, "Any Malaysian who refuses to adhere to the principles of the Rukun Negara, I advise, the person is not worthy of being called a Malaysian citizen.

" The King emphasized that national unity forms the bedrock of Malaysia's strength, ensuring economic progress, racial harmony, and long-term stability. He reminded the nation to reflect on its painful history, particularly the May 13, 1969, racial riots, which occurred when certain parties acted excessively, disrespected others, and failed to uphold mutual respect and the country's sovereignty.

"That incident has destroyed the unity of the people and undermined the stability of the country. Do not let history repeat itself," the King warned. The investiture ceremony, the third conducted by Sultan Ibrahim since his installation on July 20, 2024, saw 161 individuals receive Federal Orders, Stars, and Medals in conjunction with the King's official birthday.

Among the distinguished attendees were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; and various foreign dignitaries, highlighting the event's significance. The King's message resonates deeply amid ongoing societal dialogues, calling for renewed commitment to national principles to safeguard Malaysia's future prosperity and cohesion





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Rukun Negara King Sultan Ibrahim National Unity Malaysian Citizenship May 13 Riots Investiture Ceremony Istana Negara Racial Harmony Social Stability Anwar Ibrahim

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