Malaysian Junior Doubles Pair Qualifies for Badminton Asia Championships Main Draw

Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan secure their place in the main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China after impressive performances in the qualifying rounds, setting up a challenging match against a top-ranked Taiwanese pair.

Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan , the Malaysia n junior doubles pair, have secured their place in the main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China. This achievement marks a significant step for the young duo as they navigate their first senior-level tournament. Their journey to the main draw involved navigating the qualifying rounds with impressive displays of skill and determination, paving the way for more challenging matches against seasoned competitors.

\The pair's success began with a dominant performance against the world number 196 ranked team, Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa from Macau. Zi Yu and Noraqilah showcased their prowess by swiftly defeating their opponents with a score of 21-11, 21-10, in a mere 24 minutes. This initial victory set the stage for their second qualifying match against a formidable Thai duo, Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Janpeng, ranked 78th in the world. Despite the higher ranking of their opponents, Zi Yu and Noraqilah displayed remarkable composure and skill, securing a decisive victory with scores of 21-9, 21-13 in 33 minutes. Their performance throughout the qualifying rounds highlights their potential and sets the stage for even greater challenges as they progress in the tournament.\Now entering the main draw, Zi Yu and Noraqilah face a tougher challenge, with their next match against the world number eight ranked pair, Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En Tzu from Taiwan. This tournament provides an invaluable learning opportunity for Zi Yu, aged 15, and Noraqilah, 18, exposing them to the intensity of senior competition. Their inclusion in the main draw bolsters Malaysia's representation in the women's doubles, alongside the world number two pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah. Pearly and Thinaah are set to face Fan Ka Yan and Yau Mau Ying from Hong Kong, ranked 50th in the world, with the Malaysian pair holding a 1-0 head-to-head record. Additionally, another all-Malaysian match is on the horizon, with Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee (ranked 25th) set to compete against Chong Jie Yu and Vanessa Ng (ranked 65th). This presents a unique opportunity for Malaysian badminton to showcase its talent and competitive spirit on a continental stage





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Asia Championships Low Zi Yu Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tickets Now on Sale: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 Set to Thrill Badminton FansThe Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 is gearing up for an exciting tournament at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur from May 19th to 24th. Tickets are now available, with prices starting from RM12. Defending champions and top international players are expected to compete, promising high-octane badminton action and a chance for Malaysian shuttlers to shine.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia Retreats Amidst West Asia Tensions and Inflation ConcernsThe Malaysian stock market, Bursa Malaysia, experienced a decline on Monday, primarily driven by concerns regarding the escalating tensions in West Asia and the potential impacts on global oil supply and inflation.

Read more »

Ringgit advances to ends higher vs US$ on West Asia ceasefire hopesApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Malaysia anticipates 2 million Indian tourists amidst Middle East tensions; Malaysian ship clears Strait of HormuzMalaysia expects a surge in Indian tourists despite ongoing Middle East conflicts. Furthermore, the first Malaysian ship has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, facilitated by discussions between the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Iranian President, resolving the prior stranding of Malaysian vessels.

Read more »

Malaysian Super League to Officially Feature in eFootball?Malaysian football fans are anticipated to finally be able to play with their favorite teams in the eFootball video game. Leaked screenshots suggest that Malaysian League players and teams will be included in the upcoming update, bringing the Malaysian Super League to the list of available leagues. The return of Master League is also expected. This collaboration with the Malaysian Football League marks a significant step in bringing Malaysian domestic football into the gaming arena.

Read more »

Malaysian Super League to Officially Appear in eFootball?Malaysian football fans are expected to finally be able to use their favorite teams in the eFootball video game. Recent leaks show players and teams from the Malaysian League are already available. The latest update is expected to involve the Malaysian Super League. Also, the Master League mode is expected to return. This collaboration with the Malaysian Football League marks a step in bringing Malaysian domestic football into the arena. With official licensing, players can enjoy a more immersive experience with their favorite teams.

Read more »