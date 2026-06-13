Malaysian Judiciary Warns Public Against Fake Debt Warning Letter

The Malaysian Judiciary has warned the public against a fake document circulating online that falsely claims to have been issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia.

The Malaysian Judiciary has warned the public against a fake document circulating online that falsely claims to have been issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia.

The judiciary said it had received complaints regarding a forged notice bearing the title Final Warning for the Freezing of All Savings and Current Accounts, and Restrictions on EPF Withdrawals under the Debt Claims Act 1957. The notice purportedly warned recipients that their bank accounts would be frozen, company accounts registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) restricted, and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals blocked over alleged outstanding debts.

The judiciary stressed that the document was fraudulent and had not been issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar. The forged letter carried the letterhead of the Office of the Chief Registrar and cited the Debt Claims Act 1957, threatening legal action unless payment amounting to RM77,952.42 was made within 24 hours. Members of the public are advised to be careful if they receive documents of this nature





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Malaysian Judiciary Fake Debt Warning Letter Office Of The Chief Registrar Federal Court Of Malaysia Debt Claims Act 1957

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