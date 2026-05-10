Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced an increased funding allocation of RM50 million to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) for this year, taking its total funding to RM150 million. This decision is made in light of Mitra's improving performance, especially in channeling aid to Indian community members who are sidelined or in poverty.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced additional RM50 million allocated to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) for this year, bringing its total funding to RM150 million.

He made this announcement at an event with Indian students at Universiti Malaya, as the finance minister. He further said his government would uphold the principle of social justice regardless of race or background, as his aid programmes are aimed at eradicating poverty and are not based on ethnicity. Indra, which was previously under the Prime Minister's Department, is now under the human resources ministry





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Social Justice Indira (Formerly Malaysian Indian Transformati Government Aid Programme Channelling Aid Crisis Program

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