Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) receives RM50mil boost, with increased allocation for 2022

The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has received an additional RM50mil boost, as the government moves to strengthen programmes for the Indian community. The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, announced the decision following the agency's good performance in implementing development programmes for the Indian community.

Connecting with youth: Anwar and Ramanan (top left, in white shirt) during a meet-and-greet session with Indian undergraduates at Universiti Malaya. — RAJA FAISAL HISHAN/The Star PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has received an additional RM50mil boost, as the government moves to strengthen prog­rammes for the Indian commu­nity, announced the Prime Minister.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was following the agency’s good performance in implementing development programmes for the Indian community. He said the decision was made after the government assessed the effectiveness of various Mitra programmes targeted at the Indian community who need assis­tance, particularly in the fields of education, training and socio-economic development.

“Mitra is a special unit because it can incorporate the views of elite Indian scholars and representatives of Indian associations. ”I agree that starting this year, we should increase its allocation by RM50mil,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with Indian undergraduates at Uni­versiti Malaya. Anwar said the government’s approach under the Malaysia Madani framework is based on fairness and inclusivity, adding that efforts to uplift the disadvantaged is not limited to prog­ram­mes under Mitra alone.

The Prime Minister said there are initiatives under various ministries, including the Human Res­our­ces Ministry and Finance Min­istry aimed at eradicating hardcore poverty and assisting the people. He said the government also paid attention to the governance aspect in the management of Mitra funds to ensure that aid reached the target group. Anwar said programmes for the Indian community not only involved welfare assistance, but also opened up educational and technical training opportunities for youth.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan described the increase in allocation for Mitra as a significant milestone in the agency’s history.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for the additional allo­cation. For more than 20 years, the allocation remained at RM100mil,” he said. Ramanan added that Mitra had demonstrated strong implementation capacity, with near-full utilisation of its allocations in recent years.

“For this year, our programmes have already been planned. We are close to fully utilising the RM100mil allocation available,” he said. Ramanan said Mitra will focus on holistic educational development, covering preschool, primary, secondary and tertiary education, including high-level technical training





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Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) Indian Community Development Programmes Education Training Socio-Economic Development Elite Indian Scholars Representatives Of Indian Associations Fairness And Inclusivity Uplift The Disadvantaged Eradicating Hardcore Poverty Assisting The People Government's Approach Under The Malaysia Madan Initiatives Under Various Ministries Education And Technical Training Opportunities Holistic Educational Development Preschool Primary Secondary Tertiary Education High-Level Technical Training

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