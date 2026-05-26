Malaysian Hiker Airlifted from Mount Rinjani After Severe Fall, Arrives at Bali Hospital

A Malaysian woman who fell while descending Mount Rinjani was rescued by Basarnas, evacuated by helicopter from Pelawangan 2 and taken to Inmedika Sanur Hospital in Bali for treatment after fog delayed the operation.

A Malaysian tourist suffered severe injuries after falling while climbing Mount Rinjani on the island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, and was rescued by Indonesia 's National Search and Rescue Agency ( Basarnas ) on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Monday as the woman was descending a steep section of the volcano's trail. She lost her footing and fell, sustaining injuries that left her unable to move. Local porters and tour guides quickly assisted, moving her on makeshift stretchers to the nearby base camp at Pelawangan 2, Sembalun, where she awaited professional rescue support.

Basarnas dispatched a specialised team from the Kayangan rescue post together with personnel from the Mataram Search and Rescue (SAR) Office as soon as the incident was reported. The rescuers set up a temporary treatment area, provided first‑aid medication, and prepared the victim for evacuation, while waiting for weather conditions to improve. Heavy rain and thick fog blanketed the mountain overnight, forcing the rescue operation to be paused.

Visibility remained dangerously low, preventing the use of the helicopter that had been pre‑positioned in Bali for the mission. At first light on Tuesday, atmospheric conditions cleared enough for the aircraft to operate safely. The SAR Mission Coordinator, Muhamad Hariyadi, explained that once the fog lifted, the evacuation was expedited. A helicopter operated by PT SGI Air Bali lifted off from Pelawangan 2 at 08:17 local time, carrying the injured woman aboard.

The flight covered the roughly 480‑kilometre distance to the island of Bali in under fifty minutes, landing at the Benoa helipad at 09:05. Upon arrival the patient was transferred to Inmedika Sanur Hospital, where doctors began intensive treatment for her multiple fractures and internal injuries. The incident highlights the risks associated with high‑altitude trekking in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season when sudden weather changes can turn a routine hike into a life‑threatening situation.

Basarnas reminded both local operators and foreign visitors to monitor weather forecasts closely, equip themselves with appropriate gear, and always travel with certified guides who can respond swiftly to emergencies. The Malaysian embassy in Jakarta has been informed of the case and is providing consular assistance to the victim's family. The rescued tourist is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks for recovery and further assessment.

The prompt coordination between local porters, guide services, the SAR teams, and the helicopter crew was credited with saving her life, demonstrating the effectiveness of Indonesia's emergency response framework in remote mountain environments





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Mount Rinjani Helicopter Rescue Basarnas Tourist Safety Indonesia

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