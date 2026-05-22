Malaysian Highway Authority Expects Heavy Traffic During Hari Raya Aidiladha Celebrations

The Malaysian Highway Authority (MAH) anticipates heavy traffic on major expressways and connecting highways during the peak period of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations. The PLUS highway network is projected to experience the highest traffic volume, followed by the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK).

The Malaysian Highway Authority (MAH) anticipates a surge in vehicle traffic to 3.3 million per day during the peak period of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, from May 22 to June 7.

The highway network is expected to experience the highest traffic flow on the PLUS highway, followed by the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK). Affected drivers should use the TuJu application, Travel Time Advisory (TTA), and follow the guidelines provided by the highway concessionaires to ensure smooth journeys.

Additionally, motorcyclists should be cautious and utilize the motorcycle shelters in bad weather conditions





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Highway Traffic Celebrations Raya Aidiladha PLUS Highway Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway Surcharge Toll Collection Smart Lane Inspections Portable Toilets Treasury Supervisor Vehicle (Rela)

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