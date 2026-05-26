Malaysian High Court Rejects Shariah Court Appeal in Life Insurance Dispute

A Malaysian high court has ruled that disputes over a Shariah-based life insurance policy cannot be taken to the Shariah court as it falls under the jurisdiction of the civil court. The court rejected the appeal by the family of Intan Hajar Abdul Majid, the wife of the deceased, Mohd Azuwan Zainuddin, and ordered the family to pay RM2,000 in damages.

A Malaysia n high court has ruled that disputes over a Shariah-based life insurance policy cannot be taken to the Shariah court as it falls under the jurisdiction of the civil court .

The high court, in a decision made by Judge Mohammad Syamil, said that life insurance is a type of Islamic insurance known as takaful, which is governed by the federal list and therefore comes under the jurisdiction of the federal court. The judge made the ruling after rejecting the appeal by the family of Intan Hajar Abdul Majid, the wife of the deceased, Mohd Azuwan Zainuddin.

The court dismissed the case and ordered the family of Mohd Azuwan to pay RM2,000 in damages. The lawyer for Intan Hajar's family confirmed the ruling when contacted by the media. The family of Mohd Azuwan was represented by their lawyer, Nurul Hanis Mohd Zaini. According to court proceedings, Intan Hajar married Mohd Azuwan in 2008 but did not bear any children.

The couple took out a joint life insurance policy naming each other as the primary beneficiary, with the policy paying out 100% to one of them in the event of an untimely death. However, a dispute arose when the couple was involved in a road accident in February 2024 and both died at the scene. Each of the deceased had a number of dependents, including parents and siblings.

The family of Mohd Azuwan received RM3,000 in compensation but were not entitled to pay out the total amount of RM1.03 million due to the policy terms. The amount was therefore diverted to the family of Intan Hajar. The company which administered the policy referred the matter to the civil court to determine who had died first in the accident in an effort to calculate the payout.

It was determined that Mohd Azuwan had died first due to his advanced age compared to Intan Hajar. The family of Mohd Azuwan then filed a case with the Shariah court claiming that the distribution of the life insurance payout was not in line with Shariah law and that they should receive the full payout.

They argued that under Shariah law, those who die simultaneously are not allowed to inherit each other's assets and that any assets should be returned to their respective families. They also argued that under Shariah law, the distribution of life insurance payouts should be based on Islamic principles and that the current system was not in line with this.

The judge rejected this argument, saying that the life insurance policy was created under Islamic law and that the Shariah court did not have jurisdiction to determine whether it was in line with the rules. The court ruled that the life insurance payout was a contractual agreement between the policy holder and the insurer and that the Shariah court had no jurisdiction to interfere with it.

The court's decision was made in reference to the Islamic Supreme Court Act 1993 and the Shariah Courts of Malaysia (Enactment) (Amendment) Order 2013. The judge also stated that the Shariah court had no jurisdiction to determine the adherence to Shariah law of a financial product such as life insurance, saying that this is the responsibility of the Bank Negara Malaysia. The court ultimately ruled that the dispute should be referred to the civil court for resolution





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Malaysia Shariah Court Life Insurance Takaful Civil Court Islamic Law Financial Products Dispute Resolution

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