Malaysian Hawker Serves Affordable Meals with Profit Margins in Mind, Inspo from Personal Hardships

A Malaysian hawker named Nicky has introduced an all-you-can-eat concept to serve affordable meals while keeping profit margins low. His initiative was inspired by the personal hardships he faced in the past, including periods when he went hungry. By giving back to the community and supporting upcoming chefs, Nicky hopes to make a positive impact while also offering affordable choices to nearby factory workers.

A Malaysian hawker is going the extra mile to serve affordable meals to the community by introducing an all-you-can-eat concept while keeping profit margins to a minimum.

The 51-year-old vendor, known as Nicky, opened his stall last year. He primarily sells fried bihun (vermicelli), noodles, and kuey teow for just RM3 per person. Under this concept, dine-in customers can enjoy unlimited servings of noodles and basic dishes, while add-ons such as eggs, luncheon meat, and curry chicken are charged separately. His initiative was inspired by the personal hardships he faced in the past, including periods when he went hungry.

As the eldest son, he felt a responsibility to return home to care for his family after his father fell ill. Following his father’s passing, Nicky has remained in Kedah to live with and support his mother. Giving back to the community, he wants to give back to society. His stall now attracts hundreds of customers daily and helps nearby factory workers earn less than RM2,000 a month.

Running such a low-cost model has its hurdles, with some customers attempting to pack all meals in one container or share a single RM3 portion. Currently operating daily from 7 am until noon, Nicky plans to extend his hours to include a 4 PM to 9 PM shift, where he hopes to introduce additional dishes such as seafood yee mee





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Malaysian Hawker All-You-Can-Eat Concept Affordable Meals Profit Margins Personal Hardships Factory Workers Upcoming Chefs

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