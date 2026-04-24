Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Prioritize Nusuk Card

Malaysian pilgrims are reminded that the Nusuk card is now a mandatory document for access to holy sites, including Masjidil Haram, and must be carried and displayed at all times. Authorities will be conducting frequent checks to ensure compliance.

Malaysia n pilgrims performing the Hajj this year have been strongly advised to prioritize the importance of the Nusuk card, which is now a mandatory document throughout their stay in the Holy Lands, including access to the Grand Mosque ( Masjidil Haram ).

This directive comes from Tengku Mohd. Dzaraif Raja Abdul Kadir, the Consul General of Malaysia in Jeddah, who emphasized that the Nusuk card serves a crucial function beyond simple identification. It acts as an official permit regulating pilgrim movement within designated areas. Consul General Tengku Mohd.

Dzaraif highlighted the evolving nature of Hajj regulations, noting that each year brings new rules and stricter enforcement of existing ones. He specifically pointed to the increased reliance on applications as a form of approval for pilgrims entering Mecca, particularly the Masjidil Haram. This year, the Nusuk card is central to this system. He urged all Malaysian pilgrims to safeguard their Nusuk cards diligently and wear them visibly, especially in public spaces.

Saudi authorities will be conducting frequent checks to ensure compliance. The Consul General made these remarks following a welcoming ceremony for the KT01 group of Malaysian Hajj pilgrims in Mecca, marking the beginning of the 1447H/2026M Hajj season. He stressed that maintaining the card’s safety and visibility is not merely a suggestion, but a necessity for a smooth and compliant Hajj experience.

The implementation of these measures is designed to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the sacred areas, which could lead to an unmanageable surge in pilgrim numbers. The stringent enforcement of the Nusuk card requirement is a key component of the Saudi Arabian government’s broader strategy to ensure the Hajj pilgrimage proceeds smoothly and safely.

As the custodian of the two holy mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bears the responsibility of managing the Hajj effectively and protecting the well-being of all pilgrims. The Nusuk card system allows authorities to accurately monitor and control the flow of pilgrims, preventing overcrowding and facilitating access to essential services. This proactive approach is vital given the immense scale of the Hajj, which attracts millions of Muslims from around the globe each year.

The Malaysian consulate is working closely with Saudi authorities to ensure that Malaysian pilgrims are fully informed about the new regulations and equipped to comply with them. Pilgrims are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the application process and understand the importance of the Nusuk card as a vital travel document during their Hajj journey. The consulate is also providing assistance to pilgrims who may encounter difficulties obtaining or using their Nusuk cards.

The overall goal is to ensure a safe, comfortable, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all Malaysian pilgrims. The Malaysian government appreciates the efforts of the Saudi Arabian government in maintaining the safety and security of pilgrims and is committed to working collaboratively to ensure the continued success of the Hajj pilgrimage





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Nusuk Card Malaysia Mecca Masjidil Haram Saudi Arabia Pilgrimage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Capital Market Remains Resilient in 2025The Securities Commission Malaysia reports a resilient capital market in 2025, growing to RM4.31 trillion despite global volatility. Growth was driven by bonds and sukuk, alongside a strong IPO performance and robust derivatives market. Public listed companies also maintained healthy liquidity.

Read more »

Malaysian Consumers Expected to Prioritize Essentials Amidst West Asia ConflictRHB Research anticipates a shift in Malaysian consumer spending towards essential goods and cheaper alternatives if the conflict in West Asia continues, driven by inflationary pressures and logistical disruptions. Despite the risks, the consumer products sector remains a defensive investment option.

Read more »

Malaysian Company Develops Advanced Digital Radio Communication System RADKOMMindmatics Sdn. Bhd. has developed RADKOM, a Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) system designed to enhance Malaysia's strategic communication capabilities. The system, built to ETSI standards, offers improved frequency efficiency, secure communication with advanced encryption, and is currently undergoing testing with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Read more »

Over 300 foreign victims claim Malaysian scammer cheated them of RM8bilLONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - ⁠European mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it ⁠would offer its small business customers advanced ‌cybersecurity and agentic AI through its $1 billion strategic tie-up with Google Cloud agreed in October 2024.

Read more »

Malaysian Pilgrims Able to Focus on Hajj Due to Thorough PreparationsComprehensive preparations by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) are enabling Malaysian pilgrims to fully concentrate on their religious obligations while in Mecca. The Malaysian Consul General in Jeddah expressed satisfaction with TH's readiness in caring for the pilgrims, noting organized management of accommodation, logistics, and daily needs. The new Muhsen initiative is also expected to streamline procedures.

Read more »

First Group of Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Arrive in MakkahThe initial group of Malaysian Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Makkah after a six-day stay in Madinah, marking a significant step in their pilgrimage journey. The pilgrims will begin performing Umrah rituals ahead of the Hajj.

Read more »