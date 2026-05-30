Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Praised for Discipline and Cleanliness in Mina

Malaysian pilgrims have been commended for leaving their Mina accommodation camps spotless after completing Masyair rituals, showcasing the nation's world-class mindset and strong values during the Hajj season, says Religious Affairs Minister Dr. Zulkifli Hasan.

The disciplined behavior and cleanliness maintained by Malaysian Hajj pilgrims have drawn attention as lodging camps in Mina were left tidy immediately after completing the Masyair rituals.

This situation not only reflects the high level of awareness among pilgrims regarding cleanliness, but also illustrates a world-class mindset that makes Malaysians proud in the holy land. The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, expressed pride in the positive culture displayed by the nation's Hajj pilgrims throughout this year's Hajj season.

According to him, the responsible attitude and high discipline shown by Malaysian pilgrims in Mina prove that the image of the country's people is always held in high regard internationally.

"I shared the situation in Mina right after the Masyair rituals were completed. The lodging camps were left in a neat and clean condition," he said via a social media broadcast. He added that the culture of maintaining cleanliness and public facilities should be preserved because it reflects the noble character and values of Malaysians.

The minister further noted that this attitude also demonstrates the results of continuous education and guidance provided by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to the nation's Hajj pilgrims every year. He stated that successfully projecting a positive image in the holy land not only makes the country proud, but also serves as an example for pilgrims from other nations.

"Highest congratulations to all Malaysian Hajj pilgrims and all the officials who worked tirelessly to ensure the Hajj operations ran smoothly," he said. Malaysia has consistently received international recognition for its Hajj management, including retaining the Labaittom Award in the highest category from the Saudi Arabian government for the fifth consecutive time





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Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims Mina Camps Cleanliness Discipline Lembaga Tabung Haji Dr. Zulkifli Hasan Labaittom Award Hajj Management

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