Malaysian GSF Activists Safe in Istanbul, Mission to Resume

Ten Malaysians involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission, previously held by Israeli forces, are now safe in Istanbul and preparing to participate in a second wave of the mission. The SNCC condemns the mistreatment of detained activists and calls for increased global support for Gaza.

Ten Malaysia ns who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 ( GSF ) humanitarian mission are now safe and in stable health in Istanbul , having been previously detained by Israel i forces in international waters.

The group, part of a larger international effort to deliver aid to Gaza, underwent medical examinations upon arrival in Turkiye and were found to have no serious injuries despite reports of unlawful abduction. According to Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, director-general of the Sumud Nusantara Command Center (SNCC), the Malaysians have expressed their commitment to continuing the mission and have opted to remain in Turkiye to participate in a reorganised second wave.

The SNCC is currently assessing the logistical requirements for resuming the voyage, including consolidating resources from Greece and Turkiye. The GSF mission faced significant challenges, with 21 vessels initially detained. While three severely damaged vessels have been successfully towed by the Open Arms vessel from Barcelona, one vessel, the Goleta, has been confirmed sunk, suspected to be the result of sabotage. Seventeen other vessels remain at sea, and efforts are ongoing to tow them to safety.

The mission is actively restructuring its logistical assets and redeploying activists currently in Turkiye to prepare for the next phase. The incident also involved the detention of 175 individuals, some of whom reportedly experienced assault and abuse, with 31 requiring hospital treatment. The SNCC strongly condemns the mistreatment of two key activists, Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila, who were held for over 96 hours at Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, demanding their immediate release and a fair trial.

In response to the challenges faced, the SNCC has launched a seven-day countdown campaign under the hashtags #BreakTheSilent and #BreakTheSiege, aiming to galvanise global support for the liberation of Gaza. The organisation anticipates announcing the details of the next voyage within this period. The mission has garnered international support from organisations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN).

The SNCC is urging Malaysians to continue demonstrating solidarity with Palestine through social media and other platforms, emphasising the importance of verifying information from credible sources. Additionally, the public is encouraged to offer prayers, including solat hajat and Qunut Nazilah, as a gesture of support for the humanitarian mission and the people of Gaza. The mission organisers remain resolute in their commitment to delivering aid and raising awareness about the ongoing situation in Gaza, despite the obstacles encountered





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Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 GSF Malaysia Israel Gaza Humanitarian Aid Istanbul SNCC Palestine United Nations Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation

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