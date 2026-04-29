Malaysian Government Orders Expenditure Adjustments Across Ministries

The Malaysian government has instructed all ministries to adjust their operating expenditures in response to global supply challenges and the economic impact of the Middle East conflict. The move aims to streamline activities, coordinate programs, and ensure fiscal prudence.

The Malaysia n government is implementing adjustments to the operating expenditures of all ministries as a proactive measure to navigate ongoing global supply chain disruptions and fiscal constraints.

This decision, communicated by government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, follows a notification issued by the Finance Ministry to each ministry detailing specific adjustments. The move is directly aligned with the government’s broader strategy to optimize resource allocation, streamline activities, and ensure coordinated implementation of programs, particularly in light of the economic challenges stemming from the global supply crisis and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Fahmi emphasized that while clear guidelines have been established, the finer details of these adjustments will be refined through collaborative discussions involving the secretaries-general of each ministry, the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and the Treasury Secretary-General. This collaborative approach underscores the government’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive process, ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned and informed.

The overarching goal is to maintain essential government functions while exercising fiscal prudence in a volatile global economic landscape. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has further reinforced the need for fiscal responsibility by directing that all official events, workshops, and large-scale activities organized by ministries, agencies, statutory bodies, government-linked companies (GLCs), and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) be conducted on a more moderate scale. This directive aims to curtail unnecessary spending and prioritize resources towards core government objectives.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of meticulous coordination within the Madani Adopted Villages (Kampung Angkat Madani) initiative, a key federal government program designed to uplift rural communities. Anwar stressed the necessity of clear objectives and synchronized efforts, particularly in collaboration with Members of Parliament, especially those on the backbench, to maximize the initiative’s impact and avoid duplication of efforts.

This emphasis on coordination reflects a broader government strategy to ensure that federal initiatives are effectively integrated with local needs and priorities. The directive signals a shift towards more targeted and impactful spending, focusing on programs that deliver tangible benefits to citizens. The government is actively seeking to optimize the effectiveness of its initiatives while minimizing wasteful expenditure. The impetus for these expenditure adjustments is also linked to the escalating impact of the Middle East conflict on global economic conditions.

Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, the Finance Ministry’s secretary-general, issued a directive on Wednesday outlining the Treasury’s order for government ministries and agencies to reduce operating expenditures. This directive acknowledges the potential for further economic disruption and the need to proactively mitigate financial risks.

Furthermore, the National Budget Office has been tasked with a comprehensive review of the remaining expenditure allocations under Budget 2026. This review is particularly focused on subsidy allocations, which have been significantly reduced in the proposed budget. The approved Budget 2026 allocates only RM15 billion for subsidies, a substantial decrease compared to previous years, where fuel subsidies alone reached RM38 billion in 2023.

This drastic reduction in subsidy allocation underscores the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and the need to prioritize spending in other critical areas. The review by the National Budget Office will be crucial in identifying areas for further optimization and ensuring that limited resources are allocated effectively to support essential services and economic growth. The government is navigating a complex economic environment and is committed to responsible fiscal management





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