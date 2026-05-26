Malaysian Government Issues Notice on Driving Under the Influence Offences

The Malaysian government has issued a notice listing various offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The notice serves as a reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of road safety.

The Malaysian government has issued a notice listing various offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The notice mentions several sections of the Road Transport Act 1987, including Section 45A, which carries an imprisonment term of no more than two years, a fine of RM10,000 up to RM30,000, and driving licence suspension of two years.

This section also includes driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit. Another section, 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987, lists offences related to driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and causing death or injury to any person.

This section includes driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and causing injury to any person, which carries an imprisonment term of seven to 10 years, a fine of RM30,000 to RM50,000, and a driving licence suspension of seven years. The notice also mentions a fatal container lorry accident in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, where a 51-year-old trailer driver involved in the accident was observed flashing the “V” (peace) sign twice to reporters while being brought to a remand hearing.

The driver's actions have sparked debate and raised questions about the seriousness of the incident. The notice serves as a reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of road safety. The Malaysian government has taken steps to improve road safety and reduce the number of accidents on the country's roads. The notice is part of these efforts and aims to educate the public about the risks associated with driving under the influence.

In addition to the notice, the government has also implemented various measures to prevent accidents, including increasing the number of road patrols and improving the condition of roads. The government's efforts have led to a decrease in the number of accidents on the country's roads, but more needs to be done to ensure that all drivers are aware of the risks associated with driving under the influence.

The notice serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be responsible and aware of their actions on the road. The Malaysian government has also taken steps to improve the condition of roads and reduce the number of accidents on the country's roads. The notice is part of these efforts and aims to educate the public about the risks associated with driving under the influence.

In addition to the notice, the government has also implemented various measures to prevent accidents, including increasing the number of road patrols and improving the condition of roads. The government's efforts have led to a decrease in the number of accidents on the country's roads, but more needs to be done to ensure that all drivers are aware of the risks associated with driving under the influence.

The notice serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be responsible and aware of their actions on the road





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Driving Under The Influence Road Safety Malaysian Government Notice Accidents

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