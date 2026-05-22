Malaysian Government Implements Strict New Rules for Online Platforms to Protect Users

The Malaysian government has implemented strict age verification rules for various online platforms, particularly targeting younger users. The rules are aimed at preventing false age claims by users and protecting them from potential risks. Users need to provide their official documents, such as identity cards or passports, to verify their age, eliminating the possibility of anyone simply clicking and claiming they are over 18.

The Malaysian government is implementing strict new rules for online platforms , targeting younger users and allegedly allowing anyone to simply click and claim they are above 18-years-old if they do not provide official documents.

The government is requiring age verification for various platforms now, including TikTok, Facebook, and others. The verification will be carried out using government-issued documents such as identity cards, passports, or other official documents. The enforcement will start a grace period for existing users to complete the verification process before it kicks in. Users who fail to verify their age may eventually have their accounts closed





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