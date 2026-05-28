The Malaysian government has denied claims that the island of Langkawi is becoming a hub for drug activities, likening the situation to that of Pablo Escobar. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the government remains firm in protecting the safety, welfare, and rights of Malaysians abroad, in line with international legal principles and universal humanitarian values.

The Malaysian government has denied claims that the island of Langkawi is becoming a hub for drug activities , likening the situation to that of Pablo Escobar .

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the government remains firm in protecting the safety, welfare, and rights of Malaysians abroad, in line with international legal principles and universal humanitarian values. He emphasized that the government demands an immediate, comprehensive, independent, and transparent investigation into the harsh treatment of Malaysian citizens and Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 activists detained by Israeli forces during a recent humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The government also calls for consistent diplomatic efforts to prevent any escalation of tensions that could threaten international stability and security. Saifuddin expressed concern over allegations of harsh physical treatment, intimidation, and denial of basic rights to the activists involved. He added that the government will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the interests and safety of Malaysian citizens remain a top priority.

Meanwhile, 28 Malaysians who participated in the GSF 2.0 humanitarian mission to Gaza and were detained by Israeli forces safely arrived back in the country last Monday. However, another activist, Razman Mat Ali, is reported to be still in Istanbul, Turkiye, receiving treatment after suffering a traumatic pneumothorax (collapsed lung) as a result of being punched by Israeli soldiers during the incident.

The Malaysian government has also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and has called for an end to the violence. Saifuddin stated that the government will continue to work with international partners to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The government has also announced plans to reform the corrections system, with a human rights group calling for major reforms to address issues of overcrowding, poor living conditions, and lack of access to education and healthcare.

The group emphasized that the current system is inhumane and that major reforms are needed to address these issues. The government has pledged to work with the group to implement the necessary reforms and to improve the living conditions of prisoners. The Malaysian government has also warned of thunderstorms in seven states until 9pm on May 28, advising residents to take necessary precautions and to stay indoors during the storm.

The government has also announced plans to improve the corrections system, with a focus on providing better living conditions, access to education and healthcare, and reducing overcrowding. The human rights group has welcomed the government's announcement and has called for the implementation of the necessary reforms as soon as possible.

The group has also emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the corrections system, and has called for the government to provide regular updates on the progress of the reforms. The Malaysian government has also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and has called for an end to the violence. Saifuddin stated that the government will continue to work with international partners to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The government has also announced plans to improve the corrections system, with a focus on providing better living conditions, access to education and healthcare, and reducing overcrowding. The human rights group has welcomed the government's announcement and has called for the implementation of the necessary reforms as soon as possible.

The group has also emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the corrections system, and has called for the government to provide regular updates on the progress of the reforms





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