Malaysian Government Commits to Elevating Teaching Profession on Teachers Day

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof highlights the evolving role of teachers beyond classroom education and emphasizes the importance of nurturing future leaders with strong character. The 2026 Teachers Day celebration, themed 'Guru Bitara, Nadi Negara', highlights the significance of teachers in shaping the nation and driving progress.

The government remains committed to elevating the teaching profession and ensuring educators receive the necessary support in carrying out their responsibility to educate the Madani generation.

In a Facebook post marking Teachers Day 2026 on Saturday (May 16), the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, said the role of teachers has evolved and now goes far beyond their core duty as classroom educators. Teachers are not only classroom educators, but also exemplary figures who shape the nation's future and serve as key drivers of national progress.

He quoted former South African President Nelson Mandela's words that education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. The government aims to nurture Malaysian children who not only excel academically, but also possess strong character, a sense of patriotism and high competitiveness for a prosperous Malaysia.

He expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to all teachers in Malaysia for their service, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the nation's children and the country





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teachers Day Elevating Teaching Profession Guru Bitara Nadi Negara Education Reform Character Building Competitive Edge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4 Malaysian teachers go beyond classroom to build greener future for studentsJAKARTA: In East Kalimantan where Indonesia is building its new capital, a Range Rover costing half a million US dollars has sparked public protests against one of the province's most powerful political families.

Read more »

Sultan of Perak Joins Educators for 55th National Teachers Day PrayersSultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah attended a special Friday prayer event in Ipoh where the Director-General of Education delivered a sermon on the vital role of wise teachers in shaping a prosperous society.

Read more »

Malaysian singer Yuna surpasses one billion streams on Spotify as first Malaysian artist in historyMalaysian musician Yuna celebrates a significant milestone after her Spotify songs surpass one billion streams, becoming the first Malaysian artist to reach such a feat.

Read more »

King, Queen extend Teachers Day greetingsSINGAPORE: To encourage drug abusers to kick their addiction, all first-time abusers who surrender to the authorities from May 16 will not be sent to a drug rehabilitation centre.

Read more »