Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has emphasized that the government cannot handle the issue of refugees in the country based solely on emotions or sentiments. He stated that the approach taken must be based on a consideration of safety and the principles of humanity in balance.

Malaysian Government Cannot Address Refugee Issue Based on Emotions, Says Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail . The Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail , stated that the government cannot handle the issue of refugees in the country based solely on emotions or sentiments.

Instead, the approach taken must be based on a consideration of safety and the principles of humanity in balance. Saifuddin pointed out that although there is growing pressure and emotive narratives, particularly among social media users who want the group to be deported immediately, the responsibility of the administration requires clear actions and considerations. Saifuddin was speaking at the monthly gathering of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Putrajaya.

He pointed out that if refugees had a choice, would they come to Malaysia when their hometown is being burned, women are being raped, their identity is not being given, mosques and villages are being destroyed. In such a situation, what choice do they have? They are willing to cross vast oceans, in many countries, Malaysia has become their destination, he said.

On June 4, media reported that a petition calling for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Malaysia or their resettlement in a third country had gained more than 195,000 signatures as of Thursday. The petition, launched by the Aku Anak Malaysia account on May 29, also aimed to gather one million signatures, in addition to demanding that the authorities find alternative solutions to deal with the influx of ethnic refugees.

Saifuddin emphasized that the government will not compromise on national security, but at the same time, humanitarian considerations cannot be ignored. There are false accusations circulating that the government is handing out identity cards to refugees carelessly, as if to say, you refugees, here is your ID card.

This is how the aspect of security is being portrayed, as if our country has no system, no laws, like a cowboy country, but no, we will not compromise at all, he said. Therefore, Saifuddin said that as a ministry responsible for public safety and security, the solution to the issue cannot be as simple as following emotional sentiments to deport them outright or turn a blind eye.

We cannot avoid dealing with it, we must deal with it wisely, manage it with kindness but still taking into account the interests of national security, the people, and our position internationally, he said. Previously, the National Registration Department made a police report over a viral video on social media showing a man claiming to be from Myanmar admitting to having a MyKad





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Saifuddin Nasution Ismail Malaysian Government Refugee Issue Emotions Safety Humanitarian Considerations

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