Malaysian Government Approves RM50 Million for TVET 2.0

The Malaysian government has approved the use of up to RM50 million from the High-Impact Programme under the Human Skills Development Corporation (PTPK) to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 2.0. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that this is subject to the collaboration of employers and the industry with the government in implementing the related agenda.

The Malaysian government has approved the use of up to RM50 million from the High-Impact Programme under the Human Skills Development Corporation ( PTPK ) to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 2.0.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that this is subject to the collaboration of employers and the industry with the government in implementing the related agenda. He emphasized that cooperation with the industrial sector is crucial to ensure that the training provided is in line with the actual needs of the job market, particularly in the field of new technologies.

The Prime Minister also stated that the RM50 million allocation will be used to expand training programs, industrial exposure, and improve the quality of skill development to ensure that the country's workforce meets the demands of the current and future job market. The Prime Minister further stated that the government has allocated RM650 million for PTPK in the 2026 Budget to support the development of human skills and capital.

He emphasized that the rapid changes in the technology landscape, such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and other digital technologies, require the country's education system to adapt more quickly to ensure that local workers remain relevant. The Prime Minister also stated that the government is focusing on new fields and no longer relies solely on conventional education and training approaches.

He added that space has been opened up for tahfiz institutions and other sectors that were previously less emphasized, so that more young people can take advantage of the opportunities created through TVET. The Prime Minister also stated that the success of individuals is no longer limited to those who attend colleges and universities, but TVET now offers a wide range of career paths and high potential jobs in line with the development of technology that opens up new fields of work





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Malaysian Government TVET 2.0 Technical And Vocational Education And Trainin Human Skills Development Corporation PTPK

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