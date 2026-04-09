Malaysian Glove Manufacturer WRP to Wind Down Operations Due to Middle East Conflict Disruptions

WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian rubber glove manufacturer, will begin winding down operations this month, citing disruptions to global energy and petrochemical supply chains linked to the Middle East conflict. The company's decision highlights the impact of rising raw material costs, supply chain uncertainties, and market instability on the rubber glove industry.

Kuala Lumpur, April 9 — Malaysian rubber glove manufacturer WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd is initiating the winding down of its operations this month, citing significant disruptions to global energy and petrochemical supply chains, primarily linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This decision, announced in a customer letter dated March 31, underscores the severe impact of soaring raw material costs and supply chain uncertainties on the industry.

The company attributes its predicament to sharp increases in the cost of petrochemical-based raw materials and chemicals, coupled with escalating uncertainty surrounding supply timelines and more stringent payment demands from suppliers, as reported by Bloomberg. WRP has stated that these unforeseen circumstances have compelled them to make the difficult but essential decision to commence the process of winding down business operations, with the effective date set for April 15. The move comes amid a period characterized by what is being described as one of the most substantial oil supply shocks in decades, a direct consequence of the conflict, which has driven up costs across numerous industries and destabilized global markets. Glove manufacturers are particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations because they are heavily reliant on nitrile latex, a synthetic rubber whose pricing is intricately linked to the dynamics of energy markets. The general manager of operations at WRP, Nadarajah Swaminathan, confirmed the planned wind-down, indicating that the company is still awaiting feedback from its shareholders and that the possibility of potential buyers emerging remains open. Whether the recently announced two-week ceasefire and Iran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will provide any respite for the industry remains to be seen.\The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association previously cautioned that disruptions connected to the Strait of Hormuz had caused shortages of crucial raw materials, placing considerable financial strain on local producers and potentially jeopardizing the global glove supply. Rising crude oil prices and refinery disruptions have driven raw material costs up by more than 50 percent, a factor that prompted Top Glove Corp Bhd to implement price increases. Top Glove has also encouraged its customers to consider natural rubber gloves as a viable alternative. The company further emphasized that the primary raw material affected is nitrile latex, a crucial ingredient in the production of nitrile gloves. Supply chain interruptions have also tightened the availability of butadiene and acrylonitrile, two chemicals essential for the elasticity and durability of gloves. Top Glove has stated it maintains sufficient inventory for April and is actively securing additional supplies for May to maintain its delivery schedule. Bloomberg data indicates that the prices of butadiene, a critical component in disposable gloves, have experienced a surge of nearly 70 percent since the beginning of the conflict, representing more than half of the overall cost of nitrile latex. Industry experts have warned that companies without substantial reserves of nitrile butadiene rubber latex may be compelled to delay production. Chan Wone Fu, former chief executive officer of Smart Glove Holdings Sdn Bhd, expressed concern about the potential consequences. Malaysia, a global leader in rubber glove production, accounts for approximately 45 percent of the world’s output, exporting to 195 countries, according to the industry association. WRP specializes in the production of surgical, examination, and specialty gloves, catering to sectors such as healthcare, food processing, and the beauty industry. While experiencing strong demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has faced significant challenges in recent years, reporting a loss of RM78 million on revenue of RM204.6 million for the financial year that concluded in June 2024, based on regulatory filings. This financial performance further underscores the difficult market conditions impacting the rubber glove manufacturing sector.\The global impact of the Middle East conflict continues to reverberate through various industries. The oil supply shock, a key consequence of the conflict, has sent ripples across energy and petrochemical supply chains. This has placed significant pressure on the raw material costs for the rubber glove industry, forcing manufacturers to adjust their strategies. The winding down of WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd serves as a stark example of the challenges faced by the rubber glove industry. The company's struggles are compounded by the complex interplay of rising raw material costs, supply chain instability, and market fluctuations. These factors have created an environment of financial strain and operational difficulties for manufacturers, affecting their production schedules and profitability. The industry must adapt to the prevailing circumstances by securing supplies, optimizing production, and potentially exploring alternative materials. The future hinges on the stability of energy markets, the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks, and the capacity of manufacturers to navigate the evolving economic landscape. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of global industries and the critical role that geopolitical events play in shaping economic outcomes. The Malaysian rubber glove industry, along with others worldwide, is closely monitoring these developments, seeking strategies to mitigate risks and sustain operations during this turbulent period. The ripple effect on prices for consumers and the potential for shifts in global supply further highlight the significance of the situation





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Rubber Gloves WRP Asia Pacific Middle East Conflict Supply Chain Disruptions Nitrile Latex

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