Malaysian Fuel Prices Set for Significant Drop, Diesel Sees Largest Reduction

The Finance Ministry announced a notable decrease in retail fuel prices across Peninsular Malaysia for the week of April 16-22, 2026. Diesel prices will fall by 75 sen to RM5.97 per litre, while RON95 and RON97 petrol will each see a reduction of 25 sen, settling at RM4.02 and RM5.10 per litre respectively. These adjustments are attributed to a decline in global market prices and align with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism. In response to the persistent risks posed by geopolitical tensions in West Asia to global supply chains, the government is enhancing support for vulnerable groups. The BUDI Diesel cash assistance program has been increased to RM400 per month for April 2026, benefiting 350,000 individuals and agricultural commodity owners with an additional RM35 million monthly expenditure. This is the second increase for the program, following a rise from RM200 to RM300 in March. Furthermore, the Incentive Pembajakan kepada Pesawah (IPKP) for the 2026 planting season has been elevated from RM160 to RM300 per hectare, representing an estimated RM40 million investment to support close to 200,000 paddy farmers contending with escalating input costs. The government anticipates substantial monthly fuel subsidy outlays, estimated at RM7 billion based on current price levels. Subsidies for RON95 alone have seen a dramatic escalation from approximately RM300 million pre-conflict to RM4 billion monthly, while diesel subsidies have climbed from RM400 million to RM3 billion. The government remains committed to closely monitoring international market fluctuations and implementing appropriate measures to ensure energy security and protect the public and essential economic sectors from potential supply chain disruptions.

The Malaysia n Finance Ministry has officially declared a welcome decrease in retail fuel prices that will take effect from April 16th to April 22nd, 2026. This reduction, driven by a softening in global market prices and adherence to the established Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), will provide some relief to consumers and businesses across Peninsular Malaysia .

The most significant price drop will be observed in retail diesel, which will be lowered by a substantial 75 sen, bringing its new price down to RM5.97 per litre. Consumers opting for petrol will also see savings, with both RON95 and RON97 grades experiencing a reduction of 25 sen per litre. This adjustment will set the price for RON95 at RM4.02 per litre and RON97 at RM5.10 per litre.

The ministry emphasized that these price movements are directly correlated with lower international fuel benchmarks. However, the statement also acknowledged the ongoing volatility in global energy markets, particularly citing the continued conflict in West Asia as a significant factor posing potential risks to international supply chains.

In light of these global uncertainties, the government has pledged to maintain vigilant monitoring to ensure the nation's fuel security remains robust and to insulate households and critical economic sectors from any adverse impacts of potential disruptions. The specific subsidized diesel rate for the Targeted Diesel Subsidy (SKDS) program will remain at RM2.15 per litre.

To mitigate the financial strain on vulnerable populations and key industries due to fluctuating global oil prices, the government is implementing enhanced cash assistance measures. The BUDI Diesel cash assistance initiative has been significantly bolstered, with monthly payments now set at RM400 for April 2026. This expanded support system is designed to benefit approximately 350,000 individuals enrolled in the BUDI Individu and BUDI Agri-Komoditi categories, necessitating an additional monthly allocation of RM35 million from the government.

This marks the second successive upward revision for the BUDI Diesel program, following an earlier increase in March that raised the allowance from RM200 to RM300. Furthermore, recognizing the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, the Incentive Pembajakan kepada Pesawah (IPKP) for the upcoming 2026 planting season has also seen an increase. Farmers will now receive RM300 per hectare, up from the previous RM160, representing an estimated government expenditure of RM40 million.

This initiative is expected to provide crucial support to nearly 200,000 paddy farmers who are contending with escalating costs for essential agricultural inputs. The government’s commitment to managing fuel price volatility and supporting its citizens is underscored by these considerable investments.

Based on the prevailing international price trends, the Malaysian government is projected to bear a substantial burden in the form of fuel subsidies, estimated at around RM7 billion on a monthly basis. The impact of the ongoing geopolitical situation on subsidy expenditures is particularly stark.

Subsidies specifically allocated for RON95 petrol have seen an extraordinary surge, escalating from a pre-conflict figure of approximately RM300 million per month to a staggering RM4 billion per month. Similarly, diesel subsidies have also experienced a significant increase, rising from RM400 million to RM3 billion each month. These figures highlight the substantial financial commitment the government is undertaking to cushion the effects of global price fluctuations on the domestic market.

The current Madani government has reiterated its commitment to continuous oversight of global economic developments and to proactively implement necessary strategies to guarantee a stable and secure energy supply for the nation. This includes strengthening protective measures for the general public and ensuring the resilience of key economic activities against any unforeseen challenges.





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