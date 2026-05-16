Malaysian Foreign Minister Discusses BRICS Issues, Crises, and Strong Intra-BRICS Trade

Datatuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia's Foreign Minister, delivered a speech at the BRICS Partners' Foreign Ministers' Meeting 2026 and discussed the importance of upholding multilateralism, strengthening the United Nations, and enhancing economic cooperation and intra-BRICS trade among BRICS member countries.

NEW DELHI, May 15 -- Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan delivered his speech at the open session of the BRICS Partners' Foreign Ministers' Meeting 2026, highlighting Malaysia's participation in the intergovernmental organisation and its role in promoting multilateral cooperation and advancing the interests of developing countries on the global stage.

He discussed the importance of upholding multilateralism in international relations and strengthening the United Nations as the main institution for managing international relations. Key issues discussed included the crisis in the Middle East, specifically tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which impacted the global economy and the ASEAN region.

Mohamad also represented Malaysia in calling for stronger intra-BRICS trade and discussed India's role as an important partner in trade, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, as well as efforts to bolster people-to-people ties through improved connectivity. The Foreign Minister concluded his working visit on May 14 and 15, participating in four main programs, including a courtesy call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering two statements, an official dinner, and seven bilateral meetings on the sidelines





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BRICS Multilateral Cooperation United Nations Middle East Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Economic Cooperation Intra-BRICS Trade Indian Role In Trade Pharmaceuticals Tourism People-To-People Ties Improved Connectivity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran and UAE clash at BRICS foreign ministers’ meetingThe spat comes a day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied a statement by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war.

Read more »

Iranian foreign minister warns UAE, accuses US-Israeli aggressionIran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused the UAE of playing an active role in the US-Israeli war against his country, stating that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against Iran and may have acted directly against them.

Read more »

Malaysian NGO Reports Police Complaint Over Viral Video Allegedly Linked to Ex-Economy Minister Rafizi RamliA Malaysian NGO has filed a police report regarding a viral video allegedly linked to former Economy Minister, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli. The NGO's spokesperson, Shahbudin Embun, claims that a foreign organization transferred more than RM1.5 million to a local proxy for the purpose of radicalizing narratives on social media and organizing street protests under the guise of democracy and human rights. The NGO also alleges that the funds were misused for personal gain.

Read more »

Malaysian singer Yuna surpasses one billion streams on Spotify as first Malaysian artist in historyMalaysian musician Yuna celebrates a significant milestone after her Spotify songs surpass one billion streams, becoming the first Malaysian artist to reach such a feat.

Read more »