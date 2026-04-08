Malaysian Football League Clubs Call for Urgent Financial Reforms Amidst Growing Economic Pressures

Malaysian League clubs are demanding significant changes to address the financial challenges threatening the local football ecosystem. Rising operational costs and global economic pressures are impacting clubs, leading to calls for collaborative solutions and a review of the league's financial structure. Discussions are proposed with FAM, MFL, AFL, the Ministry of Education, and clubs to ensure the long-term sustainability of Malaysian football.

Malaysian League clubs are starting to call for major changes to ensure the survival of the local football ecosystem, which is increasingly squeezed by financial issues. Rising operating costs, including the impact of global conflicts, are beginning to directly affect the management of competing clubs, thus sparking concerns about the future of the league competition. Selangor FC, through its Chief Executive Officer, Dr.

Johan Kamal Hamidon, was among the first to voice his views, suggesting a round table session be held to find ideas to solve the financial issues. According to Johan, the solution to the problem requires major changes and a joint commitment from all parties, not just relying on one club alone. This was well received by Negeri Sembilan FC Chief Executive Officer, Faliq Firdaus, who stressed that it is time for all parties to sit down together to formulate a comprehensive solution involving all key stakeholders. He suggested that a large discussion session involving the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the Amateur Football League (AFL), the Malaysian Ministry of Education (KPM) and all Liga M clubs be held immediately to find a new, more sustainable formula. “This is no longer a small issue. It involves the sustainability of our football industry. All parties need to sit down together and discuss comprehensively,” he said. The same tone was also voiced by Penang FC General Manager, Jeffrey Chew, who sees that the current financial challenges and structure are no longer suitable for the current reality, thus requiring a bolder and more realistic solution. “We are ready to contribute ideas and play our role, including making difficult decisions if necessary, for the common good. “Priority should be given to efforts to build a more stable, competitive and commercially viable league that benefits clubs, players and supporters. Meanwhile, Terengganu FC Chief Operating Officer, Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain, stressed that a comprehensive approach and close cooperation from all parties are essential to ensure league reform can be implemented effectively. Amid these concerns, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Chief Executive Officer, Luis Garcia, also urged that a round table discussion be held immediately to find a solution to the financial issues plaguing Liga M clubs. “I believe we should hold this discussion session with all teams because we need to know what his (Johan's) solution ideas are. For the record, several teams such as Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC), Kelantan FC and Sri Pahang have already 'closed shop', and currently, several Super League teams are reportedly facing salary arrears, and past records show that there are clubs that have been penalized by the International Football Federation (FIFA). The financial struggles faced by Malaysian League clubs have escalated, prompting calls for urgent reforms to safeguard the future of the sport in the country. Several clubs are facing severe financial distress, including salary arrears, threatening their participation in the league. The rising operational costs and economic downturn have made it difficult for clubs to meet their financial obligations. The proposed solutions include round table discussions to find long-term and viable solutions. Key stakeholders such as FAM, MFL, AFL, and the Ministry of Education are urged to participate in the discussions. The goal is to create a more financially stable, competitive, and commercially successful league that benefits all stakeholders, including clubs, players, and supporters. The current financial challenges are impacting multiple clubs, with some already facing severe consequences and the potential for others to follow suit. These challenges underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive restructuring of the league's financial framework. The emphasis is on building a sustainable model that can ensure the long-term viability of professional football in Malaysia. The involvement of all relevant parties is critical to developing a unified strategy. The situation demands innovative solutions, collaborative decision-making, and a commitment to address the underlying issues affecting the football ecosystem. The clubs also face difficulty as a result of the rising costs, and economic factors as the cost of operations affects the ability of the club to compete at the highest level. These rising costs are also affecting the league's ability to maintain a competitive environment for the football clubs





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