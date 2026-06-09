With over half the 2026 World Cup matches falling during breakfast hours in Malaysia, fans and businesses alike are adjusting to a more convenient schedule, shifting viewing traditions from late-night mamak outings to morning gatherings while maintaining the sport's communal spirit.

Malaysia n football enthusiasts are gearing up for a uniquely timed World Cup , with over 60 of the 104 matches scheduled during breakfast hours (3am to 10am local time).

This marks a significant shift from previous tournaments played late at night, allowing fans to enjoy games during more sociable hours. Training provider Mandeep Singh, 30, expressed enthusiasm for watching matches at mamak eateries with family and friends, though he may opt for home viewing during knockout stages. He highlighted the convenience of following fixtures published by newspapers like The Star.

Sales manager Jeyakumar subscribed to Unifi TV for the tournament but remains open to the vibrant atmosphere of late-night venues for major games, appreciating both comfort and community. Food and beverage operators, including the SOULed OUT group, have adapted with special breakfast buffets and extended hours for early morning matches, while adjusting staff schedules carefully to ensure welfare.

The shift in timings is seen as a reprieve from the grueling late-night viewings of past World Cups, creating a fresh experience for fans across Malaysia. However, the article also briefly notes Malaysia's joining of the ILO's global coalition for social justice, a separate policy development mentioned by Ramanan, though details are not provided within the given text





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World Cup Malaysia Football Fans Mamak Match Timings Viewing Experience Souled OUT Unifi TV Breakfast Social Justice

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