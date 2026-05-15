Malaysian Film 'Mother Bhumi' Featuring Fan Bingbing Earns International Recognition

The lead actress of the film Mother Bhumi, a Malaysian film featuring Fan Bingbing, has played a role in promoting Malaysia through the international film industry. The film has earned international recognition and brought honour to Malaysia through its achievements on the global film stage.

Kuala Lumpur: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has granted an audience to renowned international actress and Melaka Tourism Friendship Ambassador , Datuk Fan Bingbing .

The lead actress of the film Mother Bhumi plays a role in promoting Malaysia through the international film industry. According to a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, the audience with His Majesty took place at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (May 12). Also present were Mother Bhumi producer Wong Kew Soon, its director Chong Keat Aun, who has won various international awards, and Fan’s manager, Johor-born Jersey Chong.

Mother Bhumi is a Malaysian film featuring Fan, alongside Natalie Hsu (Hong Kong) and Bai Run-yin (Taiwan), as well as local cast members Pearlly Chua, Alvin Wong, Rithaudin and Pauline Tan. Blending history, folklore and mystical beliefs deeply rooted in Kedah, the film, set in the late 1990s in a rural area near the Thai border, tells the story of a woman who works as a padi farmer by day and a bomoh by night.

The film has also earned international recognition and brought honour to Malaysia through its achievements on the global film stage, including at the Golden Horse Awards, Tokyo International Film Festival and Far East Film Festival





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Malaysian Film Mother Bhumi Fan Bingbing International Actress Melaka Tourism Friendship Ambassador Istana Pasir Pelangi Johor Bahru Golden Horse Awards Tokyo International Film Festival Far East Film Festival

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