Malaysian Family Guards Century-Old Safe, Singer Shares Insights on Blindness, and Entrepreneur Conquers Everest Base Camp

A Malaysian family preserves a mysterious 1850 iron safe, a visually-impaired singer discusses his condition, and an entrepreneur achieves a fitness milestone by trekking to Everest Base Camp.

A Malaysian family has been guarding a massive iron safe for generations, believed to date back to 1850 and not opened for more than a century.

The owner, Alang Kamsiah Mohd Shariff, 78, said the safe, now part of the Hajjah Safiah Ebok Heritage Home in Negri Sembilan, remained locked after its original key broke decades ago. This is part of our family heritage. The house itself has been recognised as a heritage home by the Negri government over two years ago, she said.

The safe is believed to have been passed down from the 17th Undang of Luak Rembau, Dato’ Lela Maharaja Haji Sulung (1905–1922), and is one of several heirlooms preserved by the family. Despite its historical value, what lies inside remains unknown, fuelling curiosity about whether it holds documents, valuables or long-forgotten relics. The mystery of the unopened safe has captivated historians and locals alike, with many speculating about its contents.

Some suggest it may contain colonial-era documents, while others believe it could hold priceless family jewels or artifacts. The family has expressed their intention to preserve the safe as part of their cultural legacy, even if its contents remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, for visually-impaired singer Azmi Saat, curiosity about blindness is something he welcomes. The Caliph Buskers frontman said many people hesitate to ask about his condition, fearing they might offend him. Azmi, 39, said he had partial vision in one eye until the age of 12, allowing him to cycle, though reading remained difficult. He is also colour blind.

You can touch it, but you feel nothing. It’s the same, there is simply no visual sensation, he said. Azmi’s openness about his condition has helped raise awareness about visual impairments and the challenges faced by those with disabilities. His story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Additionally, a Malaysian entrepreneur has turned a passion for fitness into a life-changing achievement after completing a trek to the Everest Base Camp. All the exhaustion and pain disappeared instantly when I saw Everest right in front of me, she said. The nine-day expedition, which reached 5,364m, was her first high-altitude climb, pushing her beyond her physical and mental limits. As a mother, she said the decision was carefully considered, requiring extensive preparation and commitment.

Several members of her 10-person group turned back due to health issues, serving as a stark reminder of the risks involved. Still, the experience left a lasting impact. It tested her endurance, resilience and determination – and ultimately proved that ordinary individuals can achieve extraordinary feats with the right mindset. Her journey has inspired many, showing that with dedication and perseverance, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome





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Malaysian Heritage Mystery Safe Visual Impairment Everest Base Camp Personal Achievement

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