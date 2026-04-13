Malaysian Exporters Face Complex Trade Challenges Amid US Tariffs and Geopolitical Tensions

Local exporters grapple with rising costs and operational pressures due to looming US tariffs and geopolitical tensions. Uncertainty over US trade policy raises frontloading possibilities, but experts predict a selective approach. Mixed strategies like market diversification and supply chain reviews are being implemented. The US has launched new Section 301 investigations, adding to the complexity, while companies are managing tariff risks and monitoring demand.

PETALING JAYA: Local exporters are navigating increasingly complex trade landscapes, facing challenges from potential new US tariffs and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These factors are adding pressure on operational costs and complicating trade flow prospects. While the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy has raised the possibility of US importers frontloading orders, experts suggest this activity may be selective rather than widespread.

The Center for Market Education's CEO, Carmelo Ferlito, indicates that the incentive to accelerate shipments exists for some exporters, especially in sectors with shorter production cycles, due to the threat of new US tariffs. This follows the US Supreme Court's earlier ruling invalidating former President Trump's International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs. However, many firms are cautious, given the uncertainty regarding the scope, timing, and product coverage of any new tariffs. Companies are employing mixed strategies, including targeted hedging responses focused on sectors most exposed to US policy risk, market diversification, supply chain reviews, inventory management, and improved compliance documentation, rather than a full-scale panic to push goods into the US market. The current international scenario is also making the situation more complicated. In February, the US Supreme Court invalidated Trump's IEEPA tariffs. Subsequently, Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 was invoked, imposing a 10% tariff, later increased to a maximum of 15%, for up to 150 days to address balance of payments concerns. This measure is set to expire in July unless Congress approves an extension. Although IEEPA tariffs have been struck down, those under Sections 301 and 232 remain in effect. Section 301 addresses unfair trade practices, while Section 232 allows for sector-specific tariffs on national security grounds. The United States initiated new Section 301 investigations last month, aiming to expedite the process, potentially before the Section 122 tariffs expire. There are emerging signs of frontloading globally, with China's outbound shipments increasing significantly in the January-to-February period, the biggest gain in four years. Economists attribute this growth to factories rushing shipments to the US to capitalize on the Supreme Court's tariff reprieve and a rebound in lower value-added sectors like textiles. The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing (FMM) president, Jacob Lee Chor Kok, notes selective frontloading by larger exporters with warehouse capacity. However, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), frontloading is considered costly and risky due to the recent rise in global freight costs resulting from ongoing maritime disruptions. Most local manufacturers are closely monitoring the situation and proactively managing risks. The United States' new Section 301 investigations target structural overcapacity in sectors such as semiconductors and solar modules. Companies in these industries are actively diversifying their customer base, and others are ensuring products are clearly documented as Malaysian-made. Glove manufacturers, for example, have not observed any significant acceleration in orders from US customers. Given the ongoing investigations and uncertainties related to potential tariffs under Sections 301 and 232, customers are generally maintaining their usual ordering and inventory patterns, and tariff risks have not been explicitly cited. Simultaneously, the group continues to experience steady demand growth, supported by healthcare and industrial usage. The focus is shifting towards Malaysia's exposure under the ongoing Section 301 investigations. The US launched two new investigations in March, one examining structural excess capacity in global manufacturing and the other probing the enforcement of bans on goods produced with forced labor. The complex interplay of these factors necessitates careful risk management and strategic adaptation by Malaysian exporters to weather the evolving trade environment. Exporters are also facing additional burdens due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which are contributing to rising operational costs and supply chain disruptions. These dynamics add layers of complexity to an already challenging global trade landscape





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