Malaysian Experts Call for Enrolling More Students in Pure Science STEM Package A Subjects

Experts suggest that schools should prioritize enrollment in regular and hybrid classes of STEM Package A subjects like Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Additional Mathematics.

FOR Malaysia to meet workforce demands in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, and biotechnology, it is not enough to increase student enrollment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects alone.

Instead, schools should step up enrollment in STEM Package A pure science subjects, namely, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Additional Mathematics, say experts. Citing Education Ministry data showing STEM enrollment rose to 50.83% in 2024 from 41.84% in 2019, National STEM Association president and founder Emerita Prof Datuk Dr Noraini Idris said the headline figure does not necessarily reflect growth in pure science participation.

She noted that while enrollment figures use a broad definition of STEM subjects, the proportion of students taking the full combination of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology remains much lower.

‘This is the cohort from which our future engineers, medical researchers, and physical scientists are drawn, and it is far too narrow a base for an aspiring high-income, technology-driven economy,’ she said





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