Malaysian Employers Urged to Tighten Employee Tax Compliance Amid New LHDN Guidelines

The Inland Revenue Board has detailed a set of mandatory steps for employers, including TIN registration, regular employee data updates, seven‑year document retention and timely reporting of new hires or terminations, to prevent penalties and ensure lawful payroll processing.

Employers in Malaysia have been issued a stern reminder that the management of employee tax matters is far more than a routine administrative chore - it is a statutory duty that, if neglected, can trigger serious compliance repercussions from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In a recent communication, LHDN's corporate services division outlined a series of obligations that every employer must fulfil to stay within the bounds of the law. The first step is to obtain an employer Tax Identification Number (TIN), often referred to as TIN E, by registering through the MyTax portal's e‑Daftar service. This unique identifier is required before any payroll processing can commence, and it links the employer to the national tax system for the purposes of withholding and reporting.

Failure to secure the correct TIN blocks the employer from filing statutory returns and exposes the business to penalties for non‑registration. Beyond registration, the board emphasised the importance of keeping employee records current at all times. Information such as marital status, the number of dependents, and any changes in remuneration must be updated promptly in the employer's payroll system.

These data points directly affect the calculation of the Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB), and inaccurate inputs can lead to either under‑deduction, which the employee must later reimburse, or over‑deduction, which creates unnecessary cash‑flow strain for the staff. Employees are required to file Form TP1 to claim the tax reliefs and rebates they are entitled to, while Form TP3 serves to disclose prior employment details that may influence their tax position.

LHDN urged employers to educate their workforce about these forms so that every eligible deduction is captured and the correct amount of tax is remitted on behalf of the employee. The record‑keeping requirements are equally rigorous. All documents that support income calculations, PCB deductions, salary statements and the various tax forms must be retained for a minimum of seven years.

This extended retention period allows the tax authority to conduct retrospective audits and verify that the employer's submissions align with the actual payroll disbursements. In addition, any new taxable employee must be reported within thirty days of commencement. Since 1 September 2024, this notification must be submitted through the e‑CP22 application on the MyTax portal, replacing the older manual processes.

When an employee leaves the organisation - whether through resignation, retirement, termination or death - the employer is obligated to file Form CP22A for private‑sector staff or Form CP22B for those in the public sector, again within a thirty‑day window. These filings ensure that the employee's tax records are closed correctly and that any final tax liabilities are settled.

LHDN also cautioned employers to seek clarification directly from the authority or through recognised official channels if any doubts arise regarding the interpretation of tax rules. By doing so, businesses can avoid costly mistakes, safeguard the rights of their employees, and maintain a clean compliance record. The board's comprehensive checklist underscores the broader principle that diligent tax administration is a cornerstone of corporate governance in Malaysia, reinforcing the nation's commitment to transparent and fair fiscal practices





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Employer Tax Obligations LHDN Compliance Employee PCB Reporting Tax Record Retention Mytax Portal

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