Malaysian Embassy Advises Caution Amid Jakarta Protests Over Tax Policy and Cost of Living

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta has warned Malaysians to avoid protest areas as demonstrations against the cancellation of tobacco tax hikes and broader economic grievances continue in Central Jakarta. Student-led protests have prompted a significant police presence to maintain order.

Protesters in Jakarta placed a life-size panel of Indonesia's Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, accompanied by a placard quoting his words "This is the cheapest machine-made cigarette," during a demonstration against the government's decision to cancel tobacco tax increases, a move considered harmful to public health.

The protest occurred on June 11 at the entrance of the Ministry of Finance. On June 12, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta issued an advisory for Malaysians in the capital to avoid demonstration hotspots, particularly around Bundaran HI and the Arjuna Wiwaha Statue (Patung Kuda), due to expected traffic disruptions.

The embassy warned that protests could affect major roads including Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman and Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, and urged Malaysians to steer clear of demonstration areas and comply with local laws. A consular hotline (+62 813-8081-3036) was provided for assistance. Local media reported the protests were organized by student groups, focusing on issues such as rising living costs, fuel prices, and various government policies.

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police deployed approximately 6,088 personnel to secure protest locations, including the House of Representatives complex, Bundaran HI, Patung Kuda, and Cikini Raya. Police spokesperson Budi Hermanto stated the deployment aimed to ensure safe and orderly protests while protecting public activities





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Jakarta Protests Malaysian Embassy Advisory Tobacco Tax Student Demonstrations Indonesia Government Policies

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