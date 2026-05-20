Malaysian Elephants' Care, Welfare, and Cooperation Program at Tennoji Zoo Questioned in Japan

The Taiping Municipal Council's president, Mohamed Akmal Dahalan, has stressed the need for reasonable evidence to support any accusations of elephants' neglect at Tennoji Zoo in Japan. The zoo must ensure that the elephants' welfare, health, nutrition, and daily management are carried out according to international standards and best practices. MPT also mentions periodic audits and monitoring to ensure full compliance with all terms of the agreement.

The Taiping Municipal Council president, Mohamed Akmal Dahalan, has issued a statement emphasizing the need for reasonable evidence to support any allegations relating to the neglect of elephant welfare at Tennoji Zoo in Japan.

He highlights that decisions concerning the termination of the program can only be made based on proper assessment and clear evidence of breaches of the agreement's terms, particularly involving animal welfare aspects. Mohamed Akmal also mentions the zoo's responsibility in ensuring elephant welfare, health, nutrition, and daily management according to international standards and best practices.

Furthermore, the MPT and relevant agencies have the right to conduct periodic audits and monitoring to ensure full compliance with all terms of the agreement. Transparency issues have arisen as the full copy of the agreement cannot be disclosed to the public for confidentiality reasons. The Malaysian Parliament's Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Plantation is currently examining the matter and planning a visit to Japan for the purpose of review and information gathering





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Japanese Affairs Tennoji Zoo Malaysian Elephants Taiping Zoo Elephant Welfare Animal Welfare Act World Association Of Zoos And Aquariums Oshima Zoo Elefant Zieloch Conditions Proof Neglect Evidence Cooperation Program Repatriation

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