Malaysian economist Samirul Ariff Othman calls on country to strengthen resilience in response to oil shocks by diversifying energy sources, enhancing security, and adopting long-term strategies

Samirul Ariff Othman, an economist from Universiti Teknologi Petronas, calls on Malaysia to go beyond short-term fixes and adopt longer-term strategies for oil shocks to strengthen resilience, diversify energy sources, and safeguard national security. He learned from the 1973 oil crisis that energy security is inseparable from national resilience. He fears that with heightened tensions in West Asia, Malaysia's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for crude oil supply leaves the country exposed to price spikes and supply disruptions.

Malaysian economist Samirul Ariff Othman says country must strengthen resilience in response to oil shocks by diversifying energy sources , enhancing national security, and adopting long-term strategies .

Tensions in West Asia remain high due to Iran blocking traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Malaysia's reliance on this chokepoint for crude oil supply leaves the country exposed to price spikes and supply disruptions. To build resilience, Samirul advises diversifying energy sources, investing in alternative energy, acquiring all petroleum resources nationwide like Petronas, and updating institutional memory for a world where threats are no longer limited to embargoes.

Samirul's comments come after Petronas assured secure fuel supply across its stations nationwide until end-June, boosting Petronas' international revenues but eroding gains due to ballooning petrol subsidy costs





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Energy Security Long-Term Strategies Short-Term Fixes Diversifying Energy Sources Enhancing Security Protecting National Interests

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