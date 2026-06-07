Malaysian Duo Shocks World Number One to Reach Indonesian Open Final

Malaysian men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani defeated top-ranked South Koreans Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae to advance to the Indonesian Open final, marking their third BWF World Tour final this season.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 - National professional men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei - Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani delivered a stunning performance yesterday, defeating the world number one pair Kim Won Ho - Seo Seung Jae to secure a spot in the Indonesian Open final.

The Malaysian duo triumphed with a score of 21-18, 17-21, 21-16 in a 56-minute match at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. Their victory marks a significant achievement, as they advance to their third Badminton World Federation World Tour Championship final this season, following their win at the Indonesian Masters in January. In the final, they will face either the Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani or Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin, who were scheduled to play their semifinal later that evening.

The match showcased exceptional skill and determination, with Goh and Nur Izzuddin overcoming the top-seeded South Korean team in a hard-fought battle. This result continues a strong year for the Malaysian pair, who have consistently performed at the highest level on the BWF World Tour. Their ability to compete against and defeat the world's best highlights the growing depth of Malaysian badminton. Fans are eagerly anticipating the final, where the Malaysians will aim to claim another prestigious title.

The Indonesian Open is a key tournament on the BWF calendar, and reaching the final underscores the pair's rising status in men's doubles. Their journey through the competition has been marked by resilience and tactical excellence. As they prepare for the championship match, attention turns to their potential to secure a historic win on home soil or abroad. The victory also serves as a morale boost for Malaysian sports, following other recent successes.

The pair's teamwork and experience have been critical factors in their campaign. With each match, they gain valuable confidence and momentum. The Indonesian Open final promises to be an exciting contest, drawing viewership from across Asia and beyond. This achievement reflects the dedication of the players, coaches, and support staff.

It also inspires younger athletes in Malaysia to pursue excellence in badminton. The match details and outcome will be analyzed by experts and enthusiasts alike. Overall, this is a landmark moment for Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani in their careers





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Badminton Indonesian Open Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Kim Won Ho Seo Seung Jae BWF World Tour Malaysia Finals

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