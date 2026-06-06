Malaysian Duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Reach Indonesia Open Final, Eye 18-Year Drought-Breaking Title

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani advanced to the Indonesia Open final after a thrilling semi-final win over world number one Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, putting them on the brink of ending Malaysia's 18-year wait for the men's doubles title at the tournament.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia n badminton pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani are just one step away from ending an 18-year drought for Malaysia at the Indonesia Open after the world number eighth duo secured a place in the final in Jakarta earlier today.

Sze Fei and Izzuddin, currently back at their peak form, pulled off a surprising victory over the world top-ranked Korean pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae with a score of 21-18, 17-21, 21-16 in a 56-minute semi-final clash at Istora Senayan. This win levels their head-to-head record against the Korean pair at 2-2. The last time a Malaysian men's doubles team won the Indonesia Open was in 2008 through Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif and Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari.

The world number three Malaysian pair will face either the Indonesian hosts' team of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani or Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in tomorrow's final. Based on past encounters, if they meet Sabar and Moh Reza, the head-to-head record stands at 1-2 against Sze Fei-Izzuddin, though a victory is still possible. Should they face the young Indonesian duo Raymond and Nikolaus, the record is balanced at 1-1.

However, in their most recent meeting, Sze Fei-Izzuddin defeated Raymond-Nikolaus in the final of the Indonesia Masters earlier this January





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Indonesia Open Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Malaysia Kim Won Ho Seo Seung Jae Final Men's Doubles Jakarta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pearly-Thinaah, Soon Huat-Shevon crash out of Indonesia OpenThe sole surviving Malaysian men doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani play their quarter-final match later today.

Read more »

Sze Fei-Izzuddin wakil tunggal Malaysia ke separuh akhirGandingan No. 8 dunia itu membenam pasangan ke-30 dunia, Hariharan Amsakarunan-M. R. Arjun 21-12, 21-10 dalam masa 32 minit.

Read more »

Malaysian Doubles Pair Breaks Into Indonesia Open Semi-FinalsMen's doubles team Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani become the only Malaysian pair to reach the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open, halting earlier losses of other national representatives. They beat the 30th-ranked Indian pair and will face South Korean or Taiwanese opponents tomorrow. The win comes after their previous title at the Indonesia Masters and marks their fourth semi-final appearance this year. Prize money details are also noted.

Read more »

Sze Fei-Izzuddin beat world champs to enter Indonesia Open finalThey defeated world No 1 Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae at the World Tour Super 1000 championships semi-final.

Read more »