Malaysian Doubles Pairs Stumble in Singapore Open as Thai Sisters Upset World No. 2 Women's Team

At the Singapore Open, Malaysia's world No. 2 mixed doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah were defeated by Thailand's 105th‑ranked sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, while the men's duo Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin advanced to face Indonesia's world No. 3 pair in the quarter‑finals.

In Petaling Jaya, the world No. 2 women's badminton pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah were caught off guard by the 105th-ranked duo from Thailand, sisters Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, during the second round of the Singapore Open at the Kallang arena in Singapura today.

Making their first appearance together after more than a month away from competition, Tan and Thinaah were unable to overcome the Thai pair, losing in straight sets 16-21, 19-21 after a 37‑minute battle. The Singapore Open marked the debut of Malaysia's top mixed doubles pair, and it was evident that Tan had not yet fully recovered from a recent back injury, which may have contributed to the upset.

The defeat altered the head‑to‑head record between the two pairs to 2-1 in favor of the Aimsaard sisters. In the men's doubles draw, Malaysian representatives Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani secured a hard‑fought win over Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King, edging the match 23-21, 16-21, 21-8 in 52 minutes. The victorious duo, now ranked eighth in the world, extended their dominance over the Arif‑Roy King partnership to 4-0 in their overall meetings.

This result positions the Malaysian pair strongly as they head into the quarter‑finals tomorrow, where they will face the highly regarded Indonesian team of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, currently ranked third globally. Historically, the two pairs are evenly matched, each with one win in their four encounters.

Their most recent clash at the China Masters last year favored the Indonesian side, while Sze Fei and Izzuddin had previously triumphed over the same Indonesian duo in the quarter‑finals of the Japanese Open the previous season. The upcoming quarter‑final matchup presents a true test for the Malaysian men's doubles, as they aim to upset the higher‑ranked Indonesians and continue their progress in a tournament that has already produced surprising outcomes.

Meanwhile, the women's team will look to regroup and address the tactical gaps exposed by the Aimsaard sisters, whose aggressive net play and seamless court coverage proved decisive. Coaches from the Badminton Association of Malaysia emphasized the importance of strategic adjustments and recovery management for both pairs as the Singapore Open moves into its later stages.

The tournament, a key fixture in the BWF World Tour, offers valuable ranking points and a platform for Malaysian shuttlers to demonstrate resilience against elite international competition





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