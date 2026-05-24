Malaysian dies after being trapped in an apartment hotel adjacent to a collapsed building in Angeles City, Philippines

A Malaysian died after being trapped in an apartment hotel adjacent to a collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga, in the northern Philippines. Twenty-six people were rescued after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed early today in Angeles City. Twenty-four people were pulled from the collapsed structure, while two others were rescued from a nearby apartment hotel affected by the incident.

A Malaysian died after being trapped in an apartment hotel adjacent to a collapsed building in Angeles City , Pampanga , in the northern Philippines. Twenty-six people were rescued after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed early today in Angeles City .

Twenty-four people were pulled from the collapsed structure, while two others were rescued from a nearby apartment hotel affected by the incident. The Malaysian embassy in Manila is gathering information through local authorities and monitoring the situation. Two Malaysians were affected by the disaster, with one confirmed safe. The ministry is currently ascertaining the status of the second Malaysian national





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Malaysian Died Trapped Apartment Hotel Collapsed Building Angeles City Pampanga Northern Philippines Building Under Construction Buckled Debris Rescue Wisma Putra Malaysian Embassy Local Authorities Next Of Kin Consular Assistance

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