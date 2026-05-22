Malaysian Delegates Freed from Israeli Detention

29 Malaysian delegates involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission were officially released after being held by Israeli authorities. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to coordinate efforts to bring the Malaysian delegates home safely.

A wave of relief and emotion swept through supporters and family members after all 29 Malaysian delegates involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission were officially released from Israeli detention.

The group is expected to depart from Türkiye on Saturday (23 May) before arriving safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) the following day (24 May). Timeline of their return According to Sumud Nusantara Control Centre (SNCC) Director-General Datuk Sani Araby, delegates from 39 other countries who were also detained have likewise been freed after being taken to Ashdod Port on Wednesday (20 May).

In an official statement, he revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had personally contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to coordinate efforts to bring the Malaysian delegates home safely from Israel to Istanbul. He shared: ‘SNCC was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that the Turkish President had deployed three Turkish Airlines aircraft to Ramon Airport, located in occupied Israeli territory.

‘SNCC has also confirmed the latest report from ADALAH stating that 428 flotilla activists are currently being transported by bus to Ramon Airport and are expected to arrive in Istanbul on three specially sponsored flights by the Turkish government. In Istanbul, the Malaysian delegates were welcomed by representatives from the Malaysian Embassy, Wisma Putra, the Turkish government, and Sumud Nusantara volunteers who had been anxiously awaiting their arrival.

As a precaution, the Malaysian delegates will undergo medical examinations at a hospital in Istanbul upon arrival. One delegate reportedly received threats One of the Malaysian delegates, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, better known as Haroqs, has reportedly received threats through social media, believed to be linked to proxies of the Israeli regime. Sani said the matter was immediately brought to the government’s attention to ensure the safety of the activist and his family members.

‘Our young activist, Hareez or Haroqs was threatened through a social media account believed to be connected to proxies of the occupying regime. We immediately informed the authorities because it concerns not only his safety over there, but also the safety of his family here. ’ Stay tuned to WORLD OF BUZZ for the latest updates.

Also read: M’sian Activist En Route to Palestine Apologises for Throwing Chocolates Into Sea in Hopes of Reaching Gaza Children Source: Sumud Nusantara Official | Facebook Source: Sumud Nusantara Official | Facebook Source: Haroq | Threads





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Malaysian Delegates Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 Humanitarian Mission Israeli Detention Turkish Government Ramon Airport Sumud Nusantara Control Centre (SNCC) Ashdod Port Turkish Airlines Aircraft Medan Hospital Activist Threats

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